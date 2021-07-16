Poll of the week: Are you already using 5G?

If you bought a smartphone in 2021, I imagine you've wondered about investing in a model with 5G network support, right? A device like the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G costs $280 , for example, and based on Samsung's upgrade policy , it can be used for the next four years. So, it would be a great investment. But do you already have a 5G-compatible data plan?

According to the GSMA, by 2025, 5G networks will likely cover a third of the world's population. And if we consider the results of a study comparing 4G and 5G technologies conducted by Ericsson, it is possible to say that the GSMA's expectations should prove to be true. According to Ericsson's analysis, 5G will cover more than 1 billion people by the end of 2020.

In other words, investing in a mobile phone with 5G support today is a good option, especially since mid-range models are already making the technology more accessible. That said, my first question in this poll is whether you already own a mobile phone with 5G support.

Over the past few months, our team has tested a number of handsets that are hitting the market with 5G variants. One of them is the OnePlus Nord CE, which can be purchased for 299 euros, approximately $350. I tested this device using the 5G plan of a carrier in Germany and honestly, it is noticeable the difference in speed and response time compared to my 4G plan and even my DSL internet network.

The OnePlus Nord CE is an example of an intermediate device with 5G support / © NextPit

However, at the end of the day, it's not a must have. In particular, I have not yet switched my data plan to 5G, despite the fact that my Google Pixel 5 (Sub-6 support) offers the feature, as well as my carrier works with the Sub-6 network. The reason for this is that my mobile data consumption does not go beyond what the 4G network offers me today.

And that leads me to my next question: Do you have a 5G contract?

Ultimately, given the reality of 5G in the world today, it seems to me that we're dealing much more with a marketing campaign right now than an actual useful service for the end consumer. But of course the trend is that we will see a significant evolution of 5G in the coming years with IoT products coming to stores, autonomous cars and the development of smart cities.

And it is with an eye to the future that I would like to know if you are interested in purchasing a contract with 5G support from your carrier in the coming months or years.

As always, I would like to thank in advance all the people who will participate in this survey and share ideas in the comments. I wish each and everyone a great weekend and arrange to meet on Monday to reveal and analyze the results of this survey.