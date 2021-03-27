Poll of the week: What do you expect from mobile phone cameras?
In our weekly poll for this week, we want insights from you about the camera usage on your smartphone. Do you prefer shooting from the main camera? Or do you prefer the ultra-wide range camera? How often do you use the telephoto lens? We also want to venture a little prediction ask you what you think will be the next big thing in mobile cameras.
Back in the days when smartphones like the Sony Ericsson W810i and the Nokia N Gage QD didn't even sport a camera, we could hardly imagine that cell phone cameras would eventually become a serious alternative to our DSLRs. Things are a lot different today, though! In fact, cameras on smartphones have become so important, you've named them as one of the main incentives behind buying a new phone. It is also undeniable that the smartphone camera space has seen phenomenal advances in the past few years and that the space continues to evolve as we speak.
Microscope camera, 100x zoom and clever software tricks
If we look at some of the flagship devices announced within the past few months alone, there have been several camera features that have never existed before in this form, or at least in the same quality. For example, Oppo came up with something called a 'Microscope camera' on the Find X3 Pro - a feature that lets them capture details that were beyond the capability of smartphone cameras. The phone is also the first device that allows amateur photographers to capture, edit and view images on the display entirely in a 10-bit workflow.
Samsung, on the other hand, has focused more on powerful telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And at the end of the day, the sheer versatility offered by these cameras does become a key factor when a customer is out to purchase a new device.
Which device do you use as your main camera?
Let's take another step back, switch to the mental ultra-wide-angle camera and look at the big picture. Personally, I probably take most pictures with my phone, but for "serious" shots I still use a system camera - a Sony Alpha 7 II to be precise! What's it like for you guys?
I have a strong suspicion of already knowing what will come out of this. Of course, we have to allow for a bit of bias here, since NextPit is primarily a smartphone magazine. I'm still looking forward to your answers!
Telephoto, wide angle, ultra wide angle - which do you find most useful?
Let's move on to the question about each camera on the back of your smartphone. Since the question about usage will probably be won by the main camera anyway - after all, the phone already uses it automatically when you open the camera app - it's more about which lens manufacturers should plan the most development for in your eyes.
Personally, I find the combination of a good main camera and a good ultra-wide-angle to be the most practical when taking photos. Colleagues always rave about good telephoto cameras though - so I'm very excited!
What feature is most important to you?
With a bit of luck, we already know which lens we want to see the most improvements for in the future. But what makes each camera better in the first place? Let's get to some features that should just get better.
Again, do you guys want my own opinion? I'm pretty undecided here, as cell phone pictures have more of a sentimental value. If there's some blurring in the process, I don't really care. I'm more likely to be a complainer with my "real" camera. That's a good follow-up question!
WhatsApp or living room - where do your pictures end up?
While cell phone photos are getting better and better, our interaction with the finished photo is also changing. Back in the day, you would have been hell-bent on just forgetting about the pictures after you took them. Nowadays, pictures quickly disappear into cell phone memory. So:
I've allowed multiple choices here, as I think it's going to be hard to make a completely definitive statement here. At some point, I started to hang my elaborate photos on the wall, i.e. those that are taken with the camera and then run through Lightroom. Really fun to see the pictures in the apartment over and over again.
I could probably think of 200 more surveys on the topic of smartphone photography, but I don't want this article to become a mammoth task for you over the weekend. If you have more ideas about smartphone cameras, you're more than welcome to discuss them in the comments!
4 comments
Make 6,000 dollar to 8,000 dollar A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours.
Thanks A lot Here.......... www.JOBS82.com
Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required.Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot just open this link…...... 𝐖𝐰𝐰.Pay𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her Old Job...
Read More...... 𝖂𝖜𝖜.𝕵𝖔𝖇𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖍1.𝖈𝖔𝖒
Mobile phones have seen an impressive increase in performance, and if I refer to the camera, this performance is truly fantastic. From my point of view, I expect improved ISO sensitivity, night shooting and improved macro and even micro shooting possibilities.
Unlike the upward trend of mobile phones, cameras are now less attractive and I say that because manufacturers don't want to consider one very important aspect: cloud connectivity. Most of the time, photos are taken to be posted on social networks and a phone allows this to be done instantly. A camera needs to be connected to the computer with a USB cable or the memory card needs to be taken out, put into an adapter and then with this adapter copied via USB. Too complicated. Today's users want that "camera" that takes pictures(!) to be able to send pictures directly to the cloud. So from this point of view, cameras are considered outdated.
Obviously, there are professional users or advanced amateur users who use the "traditional" method of transfer. But we live in the century of 5G... and WiFi 6 !... and other craziness, those cameras don't want to keep up with the demands ?! Even classic film still takes pictures nowadays, but the percentage is tiny, practically exceptions to the rule.