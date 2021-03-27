Poll of the week: What do you expect from mobile phone cameras?

In our weekly poll for this week, we want insights from you about the camera usage on your smartphone. Do you prefer shooting from the main camera? Or do you prefer the ultra-wide range camera? How often do you use the telephoto lens? We also want to venture a little prediction ask you what you think will be the next big thing in mobile cameras.

Back in the days when smartphones like the Sony Ericsson W810i and the Nokia N Gage QD didn't even sport a camera, we could hardly imagine that cell phone cameras would eventually become a serious alternative to our DSLRs. Things are a lot different today, though! In fact, cameras on smartphones have become so important, you've named them as one of the main incentives behind buying a new phone. It is also undeniable that the smartphone camera space has seen phenomenal advances in the past few years and that the space continues to evolve as we speak.

Microscope camera, 100x zoom and clever software tricks

If we look at some of the flagship devices announced within the past few months alone, there have been several camera features that have never existed before in this form, or at least in the same quality. For example, Oppo came up with something called a 'Microscope camera' on the Find X3 Pro - a feature that lets them capture details that were beyond the capability of smartphone cameras. The phone is also the first device that allows amateur photographers to capture, edit and view images on the display entirely in a 10-bit workflow.

The Zoom range on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra! / © NextPit

Samsung, on the other hand, has focused more on powerful telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And at the end of the day, the sheer versatility offered by these cameras does become a key factor when a customer is out to purchase a new device.

Which device do you use as your main camera?

Let's take another step back, switch to the mental ultra-wide-angle camera and look at the big picture. Personally, I probably take most pictures with my phone, but for "serious" shots I still use a system camera - a Sony Alpha 7 II to be precise! What's it like for you guys?

What is your personal "main camera"? Most of the pictures are taken on the mobile phone

I use a compact camera more often!

For me it has to be DSLR or DSLM.

Hello, I confess that I take photos with tablets.

Retro is in - I prefer to take analogue photos!

Others (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

I have a strong suspicion of already knowing what will come out of this. Of course, we have to allow for a bit of bias here, since NextPit is primarily a smartphone magazine. I'm still looking forward to your answers!

Telephoto, wide angle, ultra wide angle - which do you find most useful?

Let's move on to the question about each camera on the back of your smartphone. Since the question about usage will probably be won by the main camera anyway - after all, the phone already uses it automatically when you open the camera app - it's more about which lens manufacturers should plan the most development for in your eyes.

Which camera should manufacturers focus on? Main cameras should get better

I want to see improvements in telecameras

Ultra wide angle is particularly important to me

Please give me better front cameras

Macro, micro, infrared - I want to see more creative lenses (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Personally, I find the combination of a good main camera and a good ultra-wide-angle to be the most practical when taking photos. Colleagues always rave about good telephoto cameras though - so I'm very excited!

What feature is most important to you?

With a bit of luck, we already know which lens we want to see the most improvements for in the future. But what makes each camera better in the first place? Let's get to some features that should just get better.

Which feature is still in need of improvement? The resolution! 108 megapixels are simply not enough

The future lies in sensor sizes

There is still something to be gained from the optical zoom

Free-form lenses and straight lines in a wide angle

ISO performance and night modes

The auto focus bothers me the most

The devil is still in the software

I want to see better colors

Smartphone videos just aren't good enough

Portrait modes and bokeh (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Again, do you guys want my own opinion? I'm pretty undecided here, as cell phone pictures have more of a sentimental value. If there's some blurring in the process, I don't really care. I'm more likely to be a complainer with my "real" camera. That's a good follow-up question!

WhatsApp or living room - where do your pictures end up?

While cell phone photos are getting better and better, our interaction with the finished photo is also changing. Back in the day, you would have been hell-bent on just forgetting about the pictures after you took them. Nowadays, pictures quickly disappear into cell phone memory. So:

Where do most of your cell phone pictures end up? The internal storage is my mobile phone photo repository!

WhatsApp, Telegram and Co. - I usually share pictures with friends.

Instagram, Pinterest and Co. - my pictures are planned for social media.

My photos are printed out on the wall or in photo books (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

I've allowed multiple choices here, as I think it's going to be hard to make a completely definitive statement here. At some point, I started to hang my elaborate photos on the wall, i.e. those that are taken with the camera and then run through Lightroom. Really fun to see the pictures in the apartment over and over again.

I could probably think of 200 more surveys on the topic of smartphone photography, but I don't want this article to become a mammoth task for you over the weekend. If you have more ideas about smartphone cameras, you're more than welcome to discuss them in the comments!