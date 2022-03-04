Poll of the week: What's your MWC highlight?
As Mobile World Congress comes to an end, it's time for us to know what you think about the launches that took place at the show in 2022. If you've followed our coverage, you know that despite the focus on cell phones, this year's show drew attention for the hype around the Metaverse and virtual, augmented, and mixed reality devices. So, take part in our poll this week and help us understand the best of the Barcelona show.
What did you really enjoy seeing at MWC this year?
After a cancellation in 2020 and the first attempt to hold a show in the middle of a pandemic scenario in the world, this year's MWC edition tried to show that the event is still relevant for the mobile industry. However, with the still reduced participation of companies and the public, we did not have launches that really stood out in the program, but a set of announcements that justified holding the Barcelona show.
Some companies, such as Motorola, chose to launch their products in the days leading up to the show. However, Huawei, Honor, Realme, and Poco, for example, used MWC as a stage for new product announcements.
More than that: manufacturers with products still exclusive to the Chinese market, such as Honor and OnePlus, took the opportunity to showcase their devices in the West during the Barcelona show. Therefore, our team could publish hands-ons of phones like the Honor Magic V and the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Last but not least, it was enlightening to attend the fair and see the importance of virtual reality and Metaverse for the industry. For this kind of insight it was enough to enter the fair halls on the first day, see the Qualcomm banners scattered throughout the halls, and of course walk through the booths of the big mobile companies and carriers present at the show, such as T-Mobile.
That said, between smartphone announcements and demonstrations of VR, AR, and XR/MR gadgets during the show, tell us in the poll below what you consider the main highlight of MWC 2022:
Was it more interesting to have live coverage from us this time?
We also want to know your opinion about the content produced in the field during the show in Barcelona. This year, in addition to the virtual coverage of the show, we also decided to send a team to Barcelona, which had the chance to participate in the events in person.
Respecting all the requirements of the GSMA, the organization responsible for holding the MWC, my colleagues Antoine Engels, Benjamin Lucks, Fabien Roellinger, and I were able to attend the announcements in the fair's amphitheaters, as well as quickly test the announced devices and record videos showing our first impressions of the products announced by the companies.
And of course, we do this for you, who follow the news here on the channel and who, like us, love technology. So your opinion is really important to our team: do you think the coverage is more exciting when journalists attend the events in person?
What is the most influential technology show in your opinion?
Finally, technology fairs and events move the industry forward, so they have considerable importance for executives, developers, journalists, and of course consumers and technology fans. After all, it would be very boring to rely only on company press releases and release news based on technical specification tables.
However, large events such as CES, MWC, and IFA have lost relevance over the years as companies such as Apple, Google, Samsung & Co. have started to have dedicated events such as WWDC, Google I/O, and Galaxy Unpacked.
In this regard, we want to know your opinion regarding the major technology events and trade shows today. Do you prefer to attend dedicated presentations for smartphone launches and new software releases, or do you still get excited about tech fairs that cover everything from robots and smart gadgets powered by AI to Metaverse?
As usual, on Monday we'll be looking at our NextPit community's picks in three different languages. Personally, I really enjoyed going back to MWC this year and being able to see the launches up close and chat with executives and other colleagues about the products we love to test. And what do you have to say about technology trade shows and their relevance today?
