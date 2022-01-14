Fortnite is back on iPhones and iPads thanks to Nvidia

One of the most popular video games of our time is returning to Apple devices — in an unexpected form. We are talking about Fortnite from Epic Games. Due to a legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games , the game was removed from the App Store. Thanks to a loophole, sideloading the game via Nvidia GeForce Now, it will soon be back on the iPhone .

As a gamer, it's hard to get around the topic of Fortnite. The game is one of the most played games in recent years and has an incredibly large fanbase. Therefore, it was a big deal when the game was removed from the Apple app store due to a conflict between Apple and developer Epic Games. Starting next week, however, you will be able to play Fortnite on Apple devices again — but only using a little detour.

The game appears on Nvidia's cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. There, the closed beta for the mobile port of Fortnite will start next week, where you can make life difficult for other players via touch control. This closed beta is not limited to Apple devices, with Android devices also able to enjoy the new option. In the previous smartphone version, you could connect a mouse and keyboard to your phone for gaming, which will no longer be possible.

The official teaser for the mobile version of Fortnite! / © Android Police

How can I play Fortnite now?

GeForce Now is loaded via the Safari browser and does not use the App Store. This makes it possible to play Fortnite directly in the browser. However, you have to pay attention to a few things. First, it is a closed beta. This means that you will not necessarily get access. It is merely a chance to take part.

Secondly, there is a slightly bigger problem with the offer itself. You can always create an account on Nvidia's website and enter on a waiting list. There is no prioritization between a subscription and gamers without a subscription. However, your gaming time will be significantly limited if you don't pay the $49.99 subscription for six months. With the "Free-to-Play" edition, you can only play for one hour a day and run the risk of being stuck in a queue.

With the "Priority" version, you can try out the (streamed) mobile Fortnite for up to 6 hours a day and have priority access in case of queues. In addition, the game is streamed in better graphics via the cloud service. However, 49.99 dollars is still a considerable sum. But here's the gamer tip: Since the game is entering closed beta, it shouldn't be long before the open beta starts. So if you are patient, you should be able to participate in it as well.

What do you think of Fortnite? Do you think the mobile port with touch controls makes sense or do you prefer to play with mouse and keyboard? Let me know in the comments!