After update, Pixel 6 series shows new problems in incoming calls

Another update sent by Google for the Pixel 6 series seems to be causing problems with the devices' calling service. Google has yet to comment on the bug, but a number of reports are popping up on specialized forums.

TL;DR

Owners of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models report a bug in the calling service after recently update.

The bug causes incoming calls to be automatically directed to voicemail or simply declined.

Google has yet to comment on the problem.

According to some owners of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro models on Reddit, Google's support page and other channels, incoming calls are automatically directed to voicemail or simply declined. That is, the bug affects the most basic feature of the phone: receiving a call.

Analyzing the reports, it is possible to say that the error does not seem to be associated with Google's Spam control service or Do Not Disturb mode setting. In addition to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models, older Pixel devices also appear among the complaints.

Although the volume of complaints is relevant to generate headlines in the specialized media, Google's developer team has not yet acknowledged the error so far. So, if you are experiencing this bug on your Pixel smartphone, the suggestion is to follow the basic rulebook: restart the device whenever you notice the bug and wait for a bug fix.

So, is your Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro experiencing problems with the incoming call service? Have you noticed any other bugs after the April update?