Pico 4: Meta competitor ByteDance presents its VR glasses today

Mark Zuckerberg's affinity for the Metaverse is not the only reason for the current hype about VR glasses in the consumer segment. The entry barrier is also getting smaller, because standalone headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and the Pico Neo 3 Link from ByteDance can be used without a cable connection to a powerful gaming PC. Today, we can probably expect two more VR goggles in the form of the Pico 4 and possibly the Pico 4 Pro.

TL;DR

ByteDance will announce a new product today, at 8 a.m. EST.

The VR glasses Pico 4 was advertised.

Another event has been slated for September 27th.

The Pico 4 VR glasses are expected to be revealed today

The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, had an invitation on its homepage today that pointed to a product presentation. The teaser image suggested that it is the new standalone VR headset Pico 4. There has also been talk of a Pico 4 Pro for a while now, which can be seen as a counterpart to the Meta Quest Pro (possible launch on October 11). The Pico Pro model is also supposed to support eye and face tracking.

The rumor mill surrounding the Pico 4 has been simmering for a bit longer. It is said that we can expect a significantly lighter pair of VR goggles. On the website of an online store, there are already details on the two variants: one with 8/128 GB and one with 8/256 GB RAM and storage, respectively.

ByteDance invites the world to its launch event for the Pico 4. / © Pico

Major confusion reigned as another teaser image was accidentally released by Pico, pointing to an event on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. local time in China. Our best guess is, this event refers to the Pico 4 Pro.

It is also said that it uses particularly flat pancake lenses and therefore looks similar to the Meta Quest Pro, which will be officially presented at Meta Connect on October 11. At least we will know more about the Pico glasses in a few hours' time. Are you excited?