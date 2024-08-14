Peloton and Google Strike Multi-Year Deal with Fitbit—And That's Awesome!
Beneath the buzz of Gemini Live and the shiny new Pixel hardware, one announcement from yesterday’s Google keynote that really caught my eye was the multi-year partnership between Peloton and Fitbit. Not only are Peloton’s classes top-notch, adding serious value to a Fitbit subscription, but this deal might just be my ticket to using the Peloton app for free.
Here’s the scoop: starting in September, Fitbit Premium users will get complimentary access to over 10 types of Peloton classes, including strength training, Pilates, running, and boxing. This collaboration is part of a long-term agreement between Peloton and Google. Plus, Peloton members can look forward to special deals on the Google Pixel Watch Series and Fitbit Charge 6 (review).
Why is this such great news?
Although the Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit Premium members in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia—and I live in Germany—this announcement is still fantastic. Peloton has been struggling to stay afloat since the post-COVID era, with the latest blow being the CEO who was supposed to save the company stepping down in May. I honestly thought my weekly runs with Suzy Chan on the free version of the Peloton app were coming to an end.
But the new Fitbit and Peloton partnership shows that the company is fighting to stay alive. I'm not naive enough to think that this deal was sealed overnight; it might still be a result of Barry McCarthy’s efforts to open up Peloton’s ecosystem during his tenure.
One thing is certain: not only do Fitbit subscribers now have incredible workout support with engaging classes and a diverse team of instructors, but Peloton members can also breathe a sigh of relief, at least for a while.
If you're interested in checking out some of our content on Peloton hardware, I suggest reading on the Peloton Tread review, and the Peloton Bike+ review. In both analyses, my colleague Stefan and I thoroughly dive into the structure of Peloton classes as well.
Now I'm curious: what's your take on the Peloton and Fitbit deal?
