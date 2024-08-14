Peloton and Google Strike Multi-Year Deal with Fitbit—And That's Awesome!

Beneath the buzz of Gemini Live and the shiny new Pixel hardware , one announcement from yesterday’s Google keynote that really caught my eye was the multi-year partnership between Peloton and Fitbit. Not only are Peloton’s classes top-notch, adding serious value to a Fitbit subscription, but this deal might just be my ticket to using the Peloton app for free.

Here’s the scoop: starting in September, Fitbit Premium users will get complimentary access to over 10 types of Peloton classes, including strength training, Pilates, running, and boxing. This collaboration is part of a long-term agreement between Peloton and Google. Plus, Peloton members can look forward to special deals on the Google Pixel Watch Series and Fitbit Charge 6 (review).

Why is this such great news?

Although the Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit Premium members in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia—and I live in Germany—this announcement is still fantastic. Peloton has been struggling to stay afloat since the post-COVID era, with the latest blow being the CEO who was supposed to save the company stepping down in May. I honestly thought my weekly runs with Suzy Chan on the free version of the Peloton app were coming to an end.

The Peloton app already offers a substantial number of free classes for its members, which is quite unique. Now, Fitbit subscribers will also have access to Peloton's classes. / © nextpit

But the new Fitbit and Peloton partnership shows that the company is fighting to stay alive. I'm not naive enough to think that this deal was sealed overnight; it might still be a result of Barry McCarthy’s efforts to open up Peloton’s ecosystem during his tenure.

One thing is certain: not only do Fitbit subscribers now have incredible workout support with engaging classes and a diverse team of instructors, but Peloton members can also breathe a sigh of relief, at least for a while.

If you're interested in checking out some of our content on Peloton hardware, I suggest reading on the Peloton Tread review, and the Peloton Bike+ review. In both analyses, my colleague Stefan and I thoroughly dive into the structure of Peloton classes as well.

Now I'm curious: what's your take on the Peloton and Fitbit deal?