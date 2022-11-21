Up to 85% off: pCloud launches Black Friday deal

If you are looking for secure cloud storage, no doubt you will come across the name pCloud! Not only was the company founded in Switzerland, but it also places special emphasis on data protection and cyber security. For Black Friday, you can get up to 85% off the 10 TB or 2 TB plans, as well as the 500 GB plan. The best part? The storage is available for your use throughout your lifetime.

Do you want to take advantage of cloud storage but are worried about the security concerning your personal data being in the hands of Google, Apple, Samsung, and others? The cloud service provider pCloud was founded in Switzerland and focuses on security for online storage. The storage offered is generous at 500 GB, 2 TB, or even 10 TB, and is available for a lifetime.

When it comes to the server location, pCloud decided to lay its foundation in Luxembourg, a country that forces the company to adhere to the requirements of the GDPR. This ensures that your data is not used for analytical purposes, and will be properly deleted whenever you want to remove it from your storage. For this purpose, pCloud provides you with downloadable apps for the most popular platforms.

How pCloud works on smartphones, notebooks, and other devices

Since you can't simply plug cloud storage into your computer via USB, you will have to find various apps for your devices on the Internet. For this article, we used pCloud on both macOS and an iPhone. In addition to Apple devices, however, pCloud also offers free apps for the following platforms:

Microsoft Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS

As a browser plugin for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge

From any browser via my.pCloud.com

Thanks to the app, you can have automatically synced data. / © pCloud / Screenshot: NextPit

Thanks to the various pCloud apps, you can automatically synchronize your photos and videos with the cloud securely. Since you can have up to five accounts with just one subscription, pCloud is perfect for backing up family photos together on the cloud or giving the whole family a safe place to store them on the web.

How pCloud guarantees security on the web

While we are on this subject: pCloud described itself as "Europe's most secure cloud storage". The provider ensures this via two levels: its HQ's location in Switzerland, which is a country with particularly strict data protection laws, and through a secure server infrastructure. The data is protected by TLS/SSL encryption during upload and download. pCloud Encryption provides additional protection for particularly sensitive data.

The headquarters of pCloud is located in Switzerland! / © Apple Cards / Screenshot: NextPit

The files are encrypted and uploaded in a special folder on the client side—i.e. you. To open the files, you need a security key that is linked to your account. Since pCloud does not know this key at any time, the data can only be viewed by you. If you want to use this feature, you have to add it to your storage subscription. It is through here that you can benefit from great discounts on Black Friday.

Secure storage with a lifetime subscription

Another advantage of pCloud is that the provider currently offers lifetime subscriptions for its cloud storage services. While other cloud solutions require you to pay either monthly or annual subscription fees, you can avoid such recurring costs thanks to a one-time payment offer. On Black Friday, you pay $199 for the 500 GB subscription instead of the usual $570 price tag. That's a savings of 65 percent. At the same percentage discount, the 2 TB plan drops from $1,140 to $399.

With a massive 80 percent discount, you can save the most during Black Friday if you opt for the Lifetime subscription with 10 TB of storage space. Here, the price drops from $6,000 to just $1,190. The offer period for all three subscriptions begins on November 21 and ends on November 30.

This article was created as part of a cooperation with pCloud. NextPit received an expense allowance for creating the article but the company had no editorial input on its content.