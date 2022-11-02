Oppo's N3 robot vacuum is mighty as Roborock Q7 but for a fraction of the price

Oppo is starting to expand its portfolio into smart home. The Chinese brand has launched the Oppo Sweeping Robot N3 smart vacuum cleaner with a mopper function. It features a powerful suction rating, and it retails for about $275 in China, which is a fraction of the Roborock Q7 Max with the same capability.

TL;DR

Oppo launches Sweeping Robot N3 robot vacuum with high-frequency vibration.

The Oppo robot cleaner comes with laser navigation and voice assistance.

Oppo is selling the vacuum in China for $275.

The Oppo Sweeping Robot N3 comes with a mopper that utilizes a high-frequency sound wave. According to the company, the motor inside the vacuum cleaner produces 12,000 vibrations per minute that result in a more effective cleaning and removal of stubborn stains on hard and tiled floors.

Find out: Best smart robot vacuums to buy in 2022

Oppo Robot N3's strong absorbing feature

Besides the oscillating mop, the robot vacuum itself boasts 4000 Pa suction power. This is a similar rating to the recently launched Xiaomi All-in-One 1S cleaner and slightly lower than the premium Roborock Q7 Max Plus reviewed here at NextPit. Additionally, the powerful suction makes it suitable for carpet cleaning.

There is also a set of Lidar or laser-based sensors used in scanning and obstacle avoidance. Oppo says its vacuum can scan up to 10 meters range. At the same time, the Robot N3 can generate 3D maps where users can customize and add objects or furniture in the areas as well as set smart scheduling.

Oppo Sweeping Robot N3 features 160ml water tank and 450 ml dust bin / © Oppo

Oppo Robot N3: battery life and pricing

Although it's currently available in China, the Sweeping Robot N3 supports voice command through Oppo's AI assistance. It can be connected to smart hubs too and trigger a set of routines or other smart home appliances at home. Furthermore, the robot cleaner can clean up to 280 sq. meters on a single charge.

Oppo didn't mention if they will release the budget robot vacuum cleaner in other territories. The OPPO Sweeping Robot N3 retails for around 1999 CNY or about $275 USD. Unfortunately, only the charging dock is bundled with the vacuum. It's unclear if an automated station for dust collection will be introduced in the future.