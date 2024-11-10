Oppo recently launched its flagship lineup—the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro—in China last month. While both models are expected to go global soon, new details about the top-tier model, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, have surfaced online, highlighting its beefier camera and hardware specs.

According to prolific leaker Digital Web Station, who shared the details on Chinese social media Weibo, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a powerful quad-camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP primary camera with a large 1-inch sensor. This model is also said to include a new multi-spectrum sensor aimed at improving color accuracy.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Could Add 8K Video Capability

The Find X8 Ultra is expected to retain two periscope zoom cameras: a 50 MP 3x zoom and a 50 MP 6x zoom. The larger sensor on the 3x zoom camera should capture more detail, while the extended 6x zoom will allow for distant subjects to be photographed with better clarity. On paper, this setup could give the Find X8 Ultra an edge over Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (review).

The phone also features a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and like the flagship OnePlus models, the entire camera module benefits from Hasselblad integration. Additionally, the Find X8 Ultra may come with a physical camera shutter, similar to the Camera Control feature on the iPhone 16.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra could feature the same display as the OnePlus 13. / © OnePlus

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is also set to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, first introduced with the OnePlus 13, delivering up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 1–120 Hz refresh rate. The display is further enhanced with a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In terms of processing power, the Find X8 Ultra will likely be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, unlike the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which were announced in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. This upgraded chip could enable 8K video recording, a feature not available on the standard and Pro models.

Oppo Find X8 (Ultra) Global Availability and Pricing

Oppo has confirmed plans to launch the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro internationally, but the timeline and pricing remain unannounced. Based on recent benchmarks, these models could arrive as early as December or January.

As for the Find X8 Ultra, Oppo has yet to confirm whether it will be available outside China. More details on its international availability may emerge once Oppo formally unveils the device.

With these specs, do you think the Find X8 Ultra could be a better alternative to the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Pixel 9 Pro? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.