ColorOS 13 review: The Oppo interface based on Android 13

ColorOS 13, Oppo 's new interface based on Android 13 is available globally since August 18th. We were able to test the new mobile OS on the Oppo Find X5 Pro and here is our review on the design and features of this overlay that succeeds ColorOS 12.

NextPit TV

Jump to: ColorOS 13: Design

ColorOS 13: Ergonomics and fluidity

ColorOS 13: Features

ColorOS 13: Privacy

ColorOS 13: Updates and compatibility

Our take on the ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13: Design For ColorOS 13, Oppo has opted for a new design called aquamorphic. It is inspired by the movements of water and is supposed to convey a feeling of fluidity in its icons and animations. So we move away from the Material design of Android 12 with softer and less angular elements, more textured and less minimalist. But it's far from a drastic change, especially since you can always switch back to the Material style via the customization options. Visually, the ColorOS 13 interface is softer, less minimalist and more airy / © NextPit A more notable visual change is what Oppo calls Card-Design. Basically, we switch to a system of tiles or cards to structure the interface of certain applications like the file manager or the Shelf pane. This configuration allows to better aerate the information displayed on the screen. But I find that the tiles also take a lot of space for not much. It's a matter of taste and at least it has the merit of not overloading the screen. Oppo offers a lot of customization options (font, type of animations, shape of icons, transitions between apps) / © NextPit Last visual innovation, Oppo has added new styles for the Always on Display. The manufacturer calls this new series "Homeland" and explains that it wants to represent different animal species in a logic of respect for the environment and biodiversity. So we have three new Always on display that represent a family of polar bears, a family of penguins and a fish. Oppo claims to want to raise awareness of the impact of global warming on these species. The new styles for your Always on Display under ColorOS 13 / © NextPit In its explanations, the manufacturer suggests that the animations of these Always on Display are scalable, showing, for example, the ice floe gradually shrinking under the paws of the polar bear. But when I activated it, I always had the same animation. It's a pity, even if it's a nice gimmick, it might as well work. ColorOS 13: Ergonomics and fluidity As mentioned before, we tested ColorOS 13 on an Oppo Find X5 Pro, a high-end smartphone with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. So it's obvious that I didn't experience any slowdowns or fluidity issues. To give you a more relevant opinion on this point, I would have to test ColorOS 13 on less powerful mid-range Oppo smartphones. With this disclaimer in mind, I really have nothing bad to say about the fluidity and ergonomics of ColorOS 13. The animations for opening and closing applications are very smooth. The dynamic wallpapers are very nice to see when they are activated when unlocking the smartphone.

A special mention for the scroll down gesture from the home screen. Usually, this allows you to access the notifications pane. But in ColorOS 13, Oppo also offers you to assign this gesture to open its Shelf menu. If you have a OnePlus, you know what this Shelf menu is. If not, I'll explain it right below. But basically, I find this option less intuitive because it forces you to reach your thumb to the top of the screen to access the notifications pane and the quick settings. Personally, I would opt for the classic system. I also think it's a shame to have to deal with a dedicated application to manage utilities (battery, storage, privacy). They are already in the settings, why put them in an application called Phone Manager, like in MIUI 13 at Xiaomi? It's superfluous and can confuse users. Why? / © NextPit Oppo's multitasking still works well on the other hand. I think only Samsung can compete in terms of intuitiveness. The floating windows, the split screen, everything works without any friction.