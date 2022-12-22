Oppo matches Samsung's software support with four Android upgrades

More companies are now pushing for longer software support with Oppo as the latest name to do so. The Chinese brand has announced that it will offer four major Android upgrades and five years of security patches starting in 2023. This mimics OnePlus's software policy and matches Samsung.

Getting software updates is now as important as having speedy processors and huge camera sensors. And among several Android OEMs, Samsung has the longest support that covers most of its entry-level and flagship smartphones. But that's starting to change as regulators are pushing for extended assistance.

Oppo gets more updates than Google

As for Oppo, only select premium devices will benefit from this initiative. But that's still a big leap over the average of three upgrades and four years of patches it has for the flagship models such as the Find X5 Pro, which recently received ColorOS 13 (review). It is also better than Google which promises three Android OS upgrades for the Pixel smartphones.

Although Oppo has not laid out an exact list for these models, the upcoming Find X6 (Pro) and Reno10 would likely be included. Additionally, Oppo's sister company OnePlus also pledged the same number of Android upgrades, with the forthcoming OnePlus 11 (Pro) as a plausible first device to support.

At the same time, Oppo says that the ColorOS rollout based on Android 13 has been faster than the ColorOS 12. It added that 33 handsets in total received the update within the first four months that the OS was released in August. The new OS brought features like extensive home screen customization and smart always-on-display.

