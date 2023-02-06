Tech & Community
OnePlus Pad comes with a magnetic keyboard and stylus pen in the box

Authored by: Jade Bryan
© Zagg

OnePlus is officially launching the OnePlus Pad alongside the OnePlus 11 tomorrow. But before the event takes off, the company has been busy teasing strings of features that come with its first Android tablet including compatibility for keyboard with trackpad and stylus.

Surprisingly, both accessories will ship together in the retail package as confirmed by OnePlus in its tweet accompanied by a clip. However, it is unclear if this will be the same marketing setup globally or only available for select regions.

Based on the video clip, the Magnetic Keyboard will utilize magnetic connector pins located at the bottom side of the tablet when it is horizontally docked. It's also seen that the keyboard case sports a trackpad with its top case acting as support similar to Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio.

OnePlus Pad Magnetic Keyboard
OnePlus Pad Magnetic Keyboard with trackpad / © OnePlus

There have not been details revealed about the OnePlus stylus which is officially labeled as Stylo. But it is shown that it will feature a conical tip section that appears to be replaceable and resembling more to Apple's Pencil 2 than the integrated pen of the Galaxy Tab S8+ (review). Additionally, it is speculated that this will support a high-refresh-rate parallel to the tablet's display.

OnePlus Pad stylus called Stylo
OnePlus Pad stylus pen / © OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad is shaping up as a premium Android tablet. It is expected to boast a unibody aluminum design and thin bezels. The slab is also getting a landscape selfie camera and circular cutout on the rear which houses its main sensor.

The remaining specs and exact price of the OnePlus Pad will be revealed tomorrow. At the same time, OnePlus is globally announcing the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones. So, which of these devices do you anticipate most? Let us know in the comment section.

Via: Notebook Check Source: Twitter/u/OnePlus

