OnePad Pro 2 Pro specs
© OnePlus, Edit by nextpit
Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Samsung is not the only one who is expected to launch new smartphones this month, OnePlus is another major brand that has a plan to refresh its lineup on July 16. The Chinese company in particular earlier teased it is going to unveil a new Nord smartphone. Apart from the handset, it has been confirmed a new Pad tablet and wearables would tag along.

On different OnePlus' official channels, a new teaser for its upcoming event was shared. The material showcased four products in total, and although we were only treated to the silhouettes, we could make those out to be a tablet, a smartphone, a smartwatch, and a set of wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Milan event
OnePlus teases the Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro 3. / © OnePlus

OnePlus even labeled these devices, which point to the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 in addition to the Nord 4. The latter will most likely arrive in the USA as the Nord N40.

OnePlus Pad 2 is the first tablet to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

While other details remain scarce, the OnePlus Pad 2 is believed to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro that debuted in China last month. The only difference compared to the China-bound counterpart is the memory configuration that is said to be available in 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB options.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Pad 2 should run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, which makes it the first Android tablet to be fitted with the chipset (outside of China). It also comes with a larger 12.1-inch LCD screen in a 7:5 aspect ratio similar to the first-gen Pad. The panel also gets a 144 Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness.

OnePlus Pad Pro
OnePlus Pad Pro/2 is tipped to feature a larger and brighter display than the original Pad. / © Weibo

Similar to the Pad Pro, it has a 9,510 mAh battery capacity with a wired charging that maxes out at 67 W, a 13 MP rear camera, and an 8 MP front-facing snapper. It can be paired with a new OnePlus Stylo 2 pen, a smart keyboard, and a folio case.

OnePlus Watch 2R and Nord Buds Pro 3's key details

The Watch 2R could be the China-bound Watch 2, which offers a slightly tweaked round exterior and a few downgraded features compared to the OnePlus Watch 2 Camila reviewed. It still boots on Wear OS and will be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700 chipset.

As for the OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3, the earbuds are shaping up as the global versions of the OnePlus Buds V. They are not the direct successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (review), but they get AI-powered features and new 12.4 mm dynamic drivers.

Which of these OnePlus devices do you look forward to most? Let us know in the comments.

Source: OnePlus Community

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

