OnePlus to Release Android 14 with Trinity Engine on September 25

OnePlus announced that it plans to roll out OxygenOS 14 which is based on Android 14 on September 25, which is a few months after the company initiated the beta program. More than just having new Android features, the update will bring the all-new proprietary Trinity Engine that adds several under-the-hood enhancements, including to the processor and memory, to eligible OnePlus smartphones .

The OxygenOS 14 is the second major update unified to Color OS from its sister company, Oppo. In other words, you can assume both Android skins are identical apart from a few touches and hardware-related optimizations.

Interestingly, the scheduled date still falls within the early timeframe of the expected Android 14 release date for Google Pixel devices, which should happen at the start of September. However, it remains unknown which OnePlus smartphones are eligible to receive the latest OxygenOS update. It is safe to assume the OnePlus 11 (review) would be the first in the pipeline followed by the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus' new Trinity Engine for hardware and software optimization is added in OxygenOS 14. / © OnePlus

Apart from the usual improvements and changes included with Android 14, OyxgenOS 14 for OnePlus devices will introduce its Trinity Engine platform. OnePlus claims this will optimize the software and hardware for a more efficient and faster experience on the user's end. This is made possible by 'vitalization' of the processor, memory, and display through the Hyper technology.

For a more detailed view of the Google's upcoming mobile operating system update, you can head to our Android 14 hub. We also included a list of compatible phones from other manufacturers in addition to its major features.

Is your device running on OxygenOS 14 beta? What features do you think are the most essential with this Android version? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.