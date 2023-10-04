OnePlus Open (aka Oppo Find N3) Shown in Video Before Release

OnePlus will most likely present its first foldable, the OnePlus Open , on Thursday, October 19 . The foldable smartphone has now appeared in a first YouTube video, albeit with a privacy screen for the main camera on the back. An interview with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also revealed that the foldable OnePlus smartphone is 1:1 identical to the Oppo Find N3, confirming persisting rumors.

A first look at the OnePlus Fold

Canadian Lewis George Hilsenteger, better known as YouTuber Unbox Therapy, has now exclusively gotten his hands on a OnePlus Open to unbox it on camera. In parallel, Hilsenteger conducts an interview with OnePlus founder and acting CEO Pete Lau. The former Oppo Vice President, who is currently also employed as the head of product at the parent company Oppo, announced that the OnePlus Open shown in the following video is—except for the logo—the identically built Oppo Find N3.

The OnePlus Open with a large Hasselblad camera array. / © OnLeaks / Smart Prix

The foldable shown in the video confirms the previous render images from French tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. However, the YouTuber had to cover the large, circular camera module. According to the information known so far, it hides three 50 MP cameras, including the main one, an ultra-wide-angle one, and a telephoto zoom camera with a 2.8x lossless zoom.

Other technical specs include a built-in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The battery is supposed to have a capacity of 4,800 mAh and support the SuperVooc-Charge fast charging standard with up to 80 W. Also mentioned by the YouTuber and seen in the renders as well as in the video is the alert slider, which is loved by fans. It can be used to quickly and mechanically switch the ringtone to silent or vibrate, just like in Apple.

Pete Lau mentions in the interview how much effort the hinge would have taken to close as flush as it does now. The company would have applied for almost 600 patents on the hinge alone, according to the OnePlus CEO. According to current rumors, the identically constructed Oppo Find N3 will be launched exclusively in the home country China. The OnePlus Open, on the other hand, is intended for global sales.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 11

How do you like what you see in the first video of the OnePlus Open? Will you buy the OnePlus Open via Amazon and if so, what should be the maximum price? Feel free to write us your opinion in the comments below.