OnePlus Open: Launch Date of the Brand's First Foldable Finalized

OnePlus' first foldable smartphone is aptly known as the Open , where it is set to be official in the middle of October according to a recognized source. The launch window would place the OnePlus Open on the heels of Google's Pixel 8 release which will break cover on October 4th .

OnePlus Open official launch event in the USA

Following the reported delay faced by the Chinese company, it now has a new launch date reserved for the OnePlus Open. Max Jambor, who was also the source of major OnePlus leaks recently, claimed in a new X post that the device will be announced at an event on October 19th. It was previously touted this would take place in New York, which was the same venue where last year's OnePlus 10T debuted.

Likewise, the timing places the first OnePlus foldable handset two weeks behind the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's announcement. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the company will position and market the OnePlus Open. However, the launch could likely be succeeded by an immediate pre-order for the OnePlus foldable in selected markets.

Alleged design of the OnePlus Open foldable based on old (left) and new (right) renders. / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

OnePlus Open: Design and specifications

The OnePlus Open which was first rumored as OnePlus Fold was leaked extensively before. Its specifications are touted to include a 6.3-inch OLED cover screen and a 7.8-inch main foldable display with 2K resolution. More importantly, both panels get a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device's form mirrors the Google Pixel Fold with shorter but wider dimensions compared to the taller frame of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review).

The new render of OnePlus Open shows a shorter profile with a bigger camera island on the rear. / © OnLeaks / Smart Prix

Other than the screen real estate, we know quite a bit about the OnePlus Open's camera. It obviously features a circular island at the rear and houses a triple camera kit comprising a 48 MP main shooter. There is also a new 64 MP periscope camera paired with the 48 MP ultra-wide sensor. At the same time, OnePlus retained the Hasselblad branding from the OnePlus 11 (review).

It remains unknown how much the OnePlus Open will cost. However, it would only be logical for OnePlus to continue its proven strategy and undercut its competitors in terms of pricing. For reference's sake, the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 retail at $1,800 a pop.

Will a cheaper OnePlus Open sway you to purchase it over the Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 5? Feel free to share your thoughts below.