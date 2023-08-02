OnePlus Open Launch May Be Delayed, But for a Good Reason

It was earlier reported that OnePlus is scheduled to announce the OnePlus Open , its first foldable smartphone, on August 29. Now, the same source suggests this might be pushed back to a later date due to the company shifting to a new display supplier.

Based on the renders and leaks, the OnePlus Open is supposed to feature a 7.8-inch OLED folding screen and 6.3-inch cover screen with both panels having 2K resolution and which will be supplied by BOE. But according to leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus is replacing the Chinese brand with Samsung for an unstated reason.

New release timing for the OnePlus Open

The account goes on to add that the move is causing for the change in the launch window of OnePlus Open. Rather, it is expected that OnePlus is delaying the event, but for a 'bit'. Meaning, it could translate to a few weeks or so, and possibly, positioning mid to end September as the likely target, though we are only speculating here.

In addition to these display specs, the OnePlus Open is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 4800 mAh battery with up to 100 watts fast charging. The silicon is going to be mated with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB base storage. At the same time, the company could also offer a variant with a higher storage.

The OnePlus Open's computer-generated render showed thinner bezels around the display and a taller form factor. The main screen is said to measure 7.8-inches wide while the cover screen measures 6.3-inches, both with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolutions. / © Smartprix

When it comes to other features, the rear camera setup is said to be helmed by a 48 MP main sensor. Meanwhile, the other snappers are composed of a 48 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope camera. Surprisingly, the latter is only capable of 3x loss less zoom as opposed to other periscope models that can do 5x or higher, such as on the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) with up to 10x optical zoom.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Open should be running on the Oxygen OS based on Android 13 out of the box, which is optimized for foldable devices. It's unclear if a similar software support as the OnePlus 11 (review) with four major upgrades and five years of security patches will be provided.

What other OnePlus phones are planned to be announced

After the OnePlus Open debut, OnePlus is also anticipated to release the OnePlus 12 that is going to kick off first in China this December before the global event in January or February 2024. The non-folding flagship is slated to enlist a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Additionally, it boasts a new centered punch hole design and a periscope camera one of the sensors on the back.

Are you planning on upgrading to the OnePlus Open or OnePlus 12? Which of their specs or features do you think are worth the wait for? Share with us your answers in the comment section.