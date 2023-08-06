OnePlus Open Has a Google Pixel Fold-like Form in New Images

The OnePlus Open, which is the company's first foldable smartphone, was first shown off with a tall and narrow shape like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) . But in a fresh set of renders, it reveals the device is apparently sporting a new profile that is closer to the Google Pixel Fold, although most of the specs could be unchanged.

The same source (via SmartPrix) that shared the previous images of the OnePlus Open are now updating what could be the look of the final model. Evidently, the device has gone a significant iteration by having a wider aspect ratio compared before. This shows the OnePlus Open could mirror more the Oppo Find N2 from its sister company and the recent Pixel Fold we reviewed.

Old (left) vs. new render (right) of the OnePlus Open. / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

In addition, there are visible changes to the corners, which are now rounder. The 6.3-inch cover display also looks to adapt to this by having a bigger radius on its angles. The inner section where the folding screen is housed has the selfie camera repositioned on the right top corner. Furthermore, it is believed this is still measured to be 7.8-inch wide with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

At the same time, the camera hump with the three snappers appears to be overly sized as it occupies the majority of the textured rear. We can still see the three sensors but along with a new provision that is believed to be a laser sensor. The alert slider is also present on one side while the speakers around the sides get new placements.

The new render of OnePlus Open shows it has a shorter profile with a bigger camera island on the rear. / © OnLeaks / Smart Prix

It is expected that the specs of the OnePlus Open are similar as with the previous report. Namely, it would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. The battery capacity is said to be rated at 4800 mAh and supports 100 watts fast charging. Lastly, the camera module is composed of a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a new 64 MP periscope with 3x optical zoom.

What's unclear if the OnePlus Open gaining water-resistant and stylus compatibility as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. Notably, the Oppo Find N2, which was exclusive to China, didn't feature any of these hardware advantages.

The OnePlus Open was first rumored to be unveiled on August 29 in New York. However, leaker Max Jambor said this was moved to a later date and could break cover sometime in September due to the company shifting its display supplier.

Which of the aspect ratio of the OnePlus Open do you prefer? Does the wider one have more practical uses? Share with us your answers in the comment section.