OnePlus launches Nord Watch with a big display for a cheap price

OnePlus has unveiled its first Nord-branded smartwatch today. Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus Nord Watch has a familiar square design and large display that we've previously seen from the leaks. The budget smartwatch gets robust battery life and is heading first in India.

OnePlus launches $85 Nord Watch.

It lasts up to 10 days on a single charge and features a large display.

The smartwatch lacks built-in GPS and voice command functions.

OnePlus' new Nord Watch is the first square smartwatch from the company. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display (45mm) with 326 ppi and is built from combination of zinc alloy and plastic housing while the strap is made from silicone attached to the stainless-steel buckle. The watch weighs 35.6g excluding the strap and gets IP68 water resistance rating.

Basic smartwatch features

Like most entry-level smartwatches, the OnePlus Nord Watch comes with continuous heart rate and bloody oxygen monitoring. There are also sleep and stress monitoring on top of the women's cycle. As regards fitness, up to 105 sports are supported, which is fewer compared to what's found on the Xiaomi Mi band 7 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Watch is available in Deep Blue or Midnight Black / © OnePlus / Screenshot by: NextPit

The wearable lacks built-in GPS and has a measly 256MB of RAM. Instead, users will rely on the connected smartphone version through Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity if you want to track your runs with GPS.

Noticeably, OnePlus is cutting corners in terms of smart features since Bluetooth voice calling and voice assistant support are absent. However, users will still get sync notifications, camera remote, and music control, among others. You'll need to opt for the Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 if you want to answer calls or listen to music right on your wristwatch.

OnePlus Nord Watch battery and price

But the robust battery of the OnePlus Nord Watch makes up for those missing functionalities. The device carries 230mAh of battery lasts 10 days between charges on modest use and up to 30 days using the low power mode.

OnePlus is selling the Nord Watch for $85 in India without the discount. It's available in black or blue. It's unclear when will OnePlus launch it on other markets and for how much. It is safe to say it will head to the US and other countries given the availability of OnePlus Watch in many regions.

Is a built-in GPS important when owning a smartwatch? Let us know what other smartwatch functions you look for.