Return of the notch: OnePlus Nord N300 is an Oppo A77 clone for US

OnePlus is leveraging the success of the Nord N200 in the US. After teasing it earlier, the company announced that the new Nord N300 5G with upgraded hardware, although back with a notch design, is launching on November 3.

TL;DR

OnePlus Nord N300 (5G) has been launched in the US.

The Nord N300 is the first OnePlus to feature a MediaTek processor stateside.

OnePlus' Nord N300 will be exclusive to T-Mobile for $228.

Like most OnePlus Android smartphones in the US, the Nord N300 is a rebranded Oppo A77 in terms of external and internal specifications. The only notable difference between the two are the OnePlus etched logo at the back and color choices. OnePlus' Nord version is also cheaper, at least in the US.

First MediaTek-powered OnePlus in the US

Along with a slightly lower price tag, the OnePlus Nord N300 comes with a more powerful MediaTek 810 processor. More than that, it's the first OnePlus device to arrive stateside without relying on Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon. The same amount of memory is found at 4 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage.

OnePlus Nord N300 is a rebranded Oppo A77 / © OnePlus / Screenshot by NextPit

Beyond the processor, the Nord N300 is back on a notch-style display. However, the LCD screen real estate is now a tad wider and boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the resolution is reduced to 720x1612 pixels from 1080x2400 pixels which results in a much lower density at 269ppi.

OnePlus Nord N300 camera and charging

The company didn't specify the front camera. But it is presumed to be the same 8 MP selfie snapper as the Oppo A77. On the back is a 48 MP dual camera, a big jump from the 16MP sensor of its predecessor. It is coupled with a 2 MP depth sensor while the previous macro camera was ditched.

Another feature new to the Nord N300 is 33 W fast charging, putting it on par with the other more capable OnePlus Nord N20. Likewise, the ample 5000 mAh battery capacity is retained.

The OnePlus Nord N300 (5G) will be available exclusively on T-Mobile through its plans or prepaid option. Opting for the latter will set you $228, which is slightly more affordable than the launch price of the older Nord. Only the Midnight Jade color is offered.