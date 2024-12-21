OnePlus Nord Buds 3, okay. But why Pro too? The Nord range from OnePlus includes the manufacturer's most affordable products. Logically, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are classic wireless earphones priced at less than $100. But apparently, OnePlus has integrated active noise reduction worthy of very high-end headphones. Hence the name "Pro." In this comprehensive test of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, I'll tell you whether or not this marketing argument holds water.

Summary Buy OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Good Good audio quality

Sober IP55-certified design

Effective active noise reduction Bad No HD codecs

Average battery life OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: All deals

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro design Design In-dash format

Touch-sensitive controls

Weight per earphone: 4.4 g / Case weight: 38.2 g

IP55 certified

2 colors: Soft Jade, Starry Black The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro have a classic design with small buds featuring a stem. The stems become progressively wider as you go down. This look, combined with the black color I was treated to, reminds me of a musical note. © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit This is an in-the-ear format, so the fit is very stable. I felt no discomfort when wearing the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro during my test. The earphones are IP55-certified, so you can use them for sports without any problem. The case isn't very compact. It looks like a soap pebble. The lid hinge seemed very solid to me. I'm not a big fan of the smooth/glossy coating on the lid and the matte finish on the rest of the case. Especially as OnePlus has added a visual effect with small white spots that give the impression that the case is still dusty.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Audio quality Audio quality 12.4 mm drivers

AAC/SBC codecs I was pleasantly surprised by the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. I was expecting the typical sound signature of sub-80 earphones. Big, muddy bass that drowns out the rest of the musical message. © nextpit So, yes, there's bass. But they've got a nice depth to them, and the headphones can go quite low. But they also have a good impact, they don't drag or spill over into the rest. The midrange is very present, and vocals are particularly pleasant. I found there was less mastery on the highs, with a little too much sibilance on sibilant sounds in "S", "F", or "Ch" that were too accentuated. On the other hand, the BassWave function makes the sound lose all definition, and there are no Bluetooth HD codecs either.

Active noise reduction on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Active noise reduction 3 microphones per earphone

Manual or auto ANC

Transparency mode Remember, it's this active noise reduction that's supposed to earn the OnePlus Nord 3 Pro its "Pro" designation. Personally, I found it very decent. It's better than I expected from a pair of wireless headphones at this price. © nextpit Solid-borne noise is attenuated very effectively. Airborne noise less so. This is often the case with other manufacturers too. But compared to the CMF Buds Pro 2 I tested recently, for example, I can't say whether the ANC is really superior or not. Is the noise reduction of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro worthy of much more expensive high-end headphones? I wouldn't go that far. The transparency mode also lacks naturalness and doesn't amplify voices sufficiently.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Application and features App and features Android and iOS application

Port detection

5-band equalizer

Multipoint

Bluetooth 5.4 You can set up and customize your OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro via the HeyMelody app. This is the Oppo app used for all its audio products, including those of its OnePlus sub-brand. © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit © OnePlus; Screenshots: nextpit The application doesn't have the most ergonomic or pretty interface on the market. But it does its job. And the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro has plenty of features. Port detection, multipoint or dual pairing, a five-band equalizer—the essentials are there, and that's not always the case on such affordable models. The touch controls are quite customizable. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro can recognize five types of touch control. That's not bad, and you can assign several commands to each type of gesture. I found the controls quite responsive.

Battery and charging for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Battery and recharge 12h without ANC

5h30 with ANC

10 min recharging time = 4h listening time

No wireless charging Personally, I used the OnePlus earphones according to these parameters: 100% charged

Port detection disabled

No charging during my session

Active noise reduction always on

50% listening volume

Paired with Android smartphone

AAC codec © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit I lasted just under 5 hours before hearing the low battery warning. I find this score without ANC rather average. Above all, the gap between autonomy with and without ANC is far too wide. The headphones can be fully recharged up to three times via the case, which is very good. This box cannot be recharged wirelessly, but given the price, I don't find this abnormal or scandalous.