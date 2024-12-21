OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Review: More High-end Than They Look
Read in other languages:
OnePlus Nord Buds 3, okay. But why Pro too? The Nord range from OnePlus includes the manufacturer's most affordable products. Logically, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are classic wireless earphones priced at less than $100. But apparently, OnePlus has integrated active noise reduction worthy of very high-end headphones. Hence the name "Pro." In this comprehensive test of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, I'll tell you whether or not this marketing argument holds water.
Good
- Good audio quality
- Sober IP55-certified design
- Effective active noise reduction
Bad
- No HD codecs
- Average battery life
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Price and availability
The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro was launched in mid 2024. Their launch price was $80. They can now be found for $39 on the official OnePlus store.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro design
|Design
|
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro have a classic design with small buds featuring a stem. The stems become progressively wider as you go down. This look, combined with the black color I was treated to, reminds me of a musical note.
This is an in-the-ear format, so the fit is very stable. I felt no discomfort when wearing the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro during my test. The earphones are IP55-certified, so you can use them for sports without any problem.
The case isn't very compact. It looks like a soap pebble. The lid hinge seemed very solid to me. I'm not a big fan of the smooth/glossy coating on the lid and the matte finish on the rest of the case. Especially as OnePlus has added a visual effect with small white spots that give the impression that the case is still dusty.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Audio quality
|Audio quality
|
I was pleasantly surprised by the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. I was expecting the typical sound signature of sub-80 earphones. Big, muddy bass that drowns out the rest of the musical message.
So, yes, there's bass. But they've got a nice depth to them, and the headphones can go quite low. But they also have a good impact, they don't drag or spill over into the rest. The midrange is very present, and vocals are particularly pleasant. I found there was less mastery on the highs, with a little too much sibilance on sibilant sounds in "S", "F", or "Ch" that were too accentuated.
On the other hand, the BassWave function makes the sound lose all definition, and there are no Bluetooth HD codecs either.
Active noise reduction on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|Active noise reduction
|
Remember, it's this active noise reduction that's supposed to earn the OnePlus Nord 3 Pro its "Pro" designation. Personally, I found it very decent. It's better than I expected from a pair of wireless headphones at this price.
Solid-borne noise is attenuated very effectively. Airborne noise less so. This is often the case with other manufacturers too. But compared to the CMF Buds Pro 2 I tested recently, for example, I can't say whether the ANC is really superior or not.
Is the noise reduction of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro worthy of much more expensive high-end headphones? I wouldn't go that far. The transparency mode also lacks naturalness and doesn't amplify voices sufficiently.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Application and features
|App and features
|
You can set up and customize your OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro via the HeyMelody app. This is the Oppo app used for all its audio products, including those of its OnePlus sub-brand.
The application doesn't have the most ergonomic or pretty interface on the market. But it does its job. And the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro has plenty of features.
Port detection, multipoint or dual pairing, a five-band equalizer—the essentials are there, and that's not always the case on such affordable models.
The touch controls are quite customizable. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro can recognize five types of touch control. That's not bad, and you can assign several commands to each type of gesture. I found the controls quite responsive.
Battery and charging for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|Battery and recharge
|
Personally, I used the OnePlus earphones according to these parameters:
- 100% charged
- Port detection disabled
- No charging during my session
- Active noise reduction always on
- 50% listening volume
- Paired with Android smartphone
- AAC codec
I lasted just under 5 hours before hearing the low battery warning. I find this score without ANC rather average. Above all, the gap between autonomy with and without ANC is far too wide.
The headphones can be fully recharged up to three times via the case, which is very good. This box cannot be recharged wirelessly, but given the price, I don't find this abnormal or scandalous.
Conclusion: Should I buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro?
Do I advise you to buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $80? Yes.
OnePlus may not look like much, but it's a very serious player in the consumer audio market. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are a very credible proposition.
The quality of the audio and the noise reduction make these inexpensive in-ear earphones really worthwhile. I find the "Pro" appellation a little superfluous, and OnePlus really doesn't need any of this marketing bullshit. These aren't high-end headphones. You have to be aware of the technical concessions made to obtain this quality/price ratio.
But at under $80, they're a very good choice.
And what do you think of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro after this comprehensive review?