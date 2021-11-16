Waka Waka: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition unboxing

The OnePlus Nord 2 has recently seen a release in the form of a Pac-Man edition! OnePlus has come up with some pretty cool ideas for the design as well as the operating system. While you can admire the design right out of the box, you will also be able to gain access to ringtones, backgrounds, and other goodies in the operating system. NextPit shows you just how cool OnePlus has redesigned the Nord 2.

Are you a fan of video games? If so, we have a real retro spectacle for you in the unboxing with the Pac-Man edition of the OnePlus Nord 2. This is because the manufacturer has redesigned its mid-range smartphone while paying great attention to detail. In the unboxing, we will show you how pretty one of the variants of the Pac-Man edition looks. In addition to the smartphone featuring a redesigned back, there is also a charming smartphone holder to go along with it.

In the following photos, I have documented the unboxing of the smartphone for you and captured a few details. You can find a detailed review of the OnePlus Nord 2 here. Further down, we will discuss the changes that OnePlus has made to the operating system briefly.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pac-Man edition in photos

The Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2 was created as part of a collaboration with Bandai Namco. The game development studio created the first version of the legendary video game in 1980 and still releases new versions of the game on a regular basis. It comes pre-installed on the OnePlus Nord 2 in the form of Pac-Man 256, which is free to download on both Android and iOS platforms.

As a design feature, OnePlus and Bandai-Namco have redesigned the back of the smartphone. In the version we received for the unboxing, you can see the design with the pellets that Pac-Man is addicted to. In the dark, you'll also see a phosphorescent maze on the back of the phone, of which you can only view under certain situations.

The Nord 2 also comes with a Pac-Man-designed phone mount that you'll have to assemble yourself. On top of that, there's a Pac-Man-designed smartphone case if you want to protect your phone a bit.

OxygenOS gets gamified

In addition to the visual changes, OnePlus has also adapted its operating system. Not only do you find the pre-installed game in the app list, there are also ringtones and wallpapers that feature the Pac-Man design. However, to use all of these additions, you will have to unlock them first.

The Pac-Man edition of the Nord 2 is now on sale! You can grab it in OnePlus' online store as well as on Amazon. The listed price is only for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage configuration at €529. Do take note that the OnePlus Nord 2 is not available for sale in the US, so you will just have to find a grey import if you really want one. Which is a shame, really, as I do think that the OnePlus Nord 2 would be able to gain traction Stateside if released.

What do you think of the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition? Is it worth? Let me know in the comments!