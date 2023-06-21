OnePlus Fold Pictures Show Huge Camera Hump and Zoom Lens

Aside from the report that the OnePlus Fold could be launched as early as August this year , details about the first folding phone of the Chinese brand remain scarce to nothing. Fortunately, a set of third-party renders of the purported device has been shared, giving us the closest representation of what it could look in real life, including the rumored camera setup and specs.

It is speculated the OnePlus Fold, with the name not being final, should carry over the design of Oppo's Find N2 with a stout form considering they are under the same umbrella. However, it appears the OnePlus could actually squeeze in some of its design formula based on the pictures that MySmartprix (via OnLeaks) has published.

OnePlus Fold render shows thinner bezels and taller form factor. / © MySmartprix

OnePlus Fold design and specs

Evidently, the OnePlus Fold has a full-folding book style design and taller aspect ratio that is closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) than the Oppo Find N2 our colleague Matt reviewed. One of the materials shows the device can be folded flat and gets relatively thin dimensions, which suggests the company is incorporating a more advanced custom hinge that was already teased last year.

OnePlus Fold's alleged camera specs include Hasselblad branding and a periscope sensor. / © MySmartprix

In addition, the inner and outer displays seemingly feature thin bezels, although it's hard to distinguish how noticeable the display crease on the former. There is also a selfie snapper cutout on each panel while the rear houses a huge circular island that resembles the layout of the Oppo Find X6. Interestingly, the triple camera setup with Hasselblad branding includes a periscope sensor which may share specs with the aforementioned shooter as well.

It was also mentioned that the fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button on the right section along with the signature alert slider on the opposite side. Furthermore, the top and bottom sides house the three speaker grilles together with the lone USB-C port.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 11 Order the OnePlus 11 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Amazon. To device database

The OnePlus Fold is expected to be fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset mated to a 2K main screen, 4800 mAh battery, and 100 watts SuperVOOC charging. More than that, the folding handset could run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. There is no word yet on the price of the OnePlus Fold.

Would you think that the OnePlus Fold looks better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 based on these pictures? Share to us your answers in the comments.