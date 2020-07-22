OnePlus Buds: Coming to terms with the first true wireless headphones from OnePlus

Launched alongside OnePlus Nord on Tuesday 21 July, the OnePlus Buds are the brand's first true wireless headphones. Sold for €89 ($103), they are specially positioned to kick ass in the heavily saturated 100% wireless headphones market with great bass performance.

The OnePlus Buds gave me a good first impression for...

... The ease of pairing it to a OnePlus smartphone

To get started, I used the OnePlus Buds on the OnePlus Nord. Logically, the pairing is ultra-fast and is done without a hitch. The OnePlus detects the Buds as soon as you open their case. You don't have access to a lot of settings, but the battery levels of each earpiece and case are clearly visible in the settings, which is a good thing.

The advertised range of 10 meters seems to be maintained, and I have experienced almost no interference or other connectivity issues, which is via Bluetooth 5.0, by the way. The OnePlus Buds do not support HD audio codecs such as aptX, aptX HD or LDAC. You'll have to make do with classic AAC.

Logically, pairing OnePlus Buds on a OnePlus smartphone is very fast / © NextPIT

... Their really, really powerful bass

I must reiterate, the OnePlus Buds are not meant to be audiophile-standard headphones. We're talking about a consumer product. This is reflected in the sound quality, as I will explain below.

I don't define myself as an audiophile anyway. So I logically appreciated the bass boost that the OnePlus Buds provide. A bass boost that isn't really natural, but it's perfectly in line with the trend of the general public's listening habits.

Except that the OnePlus Buds really pushes this aspect to the limit. For me, I am one who listens to a lot of rap and therefore very low pitched sounds. I was pleasantly surprised with the audio output in the very first song itself with the OnePlus Buds in my ears.

The bass is very, very punchy, perhaps even borderline stunning. It's enough to make you feel like you're in a testosterone-fueled action movie when you're a harmless city dweller stuck in the subway. It's pretty cool in terms of how it feels at first, but I have no doubt that it can be tiring after a long listening experience.

I will have to check all this after spending more time with it, which I will tell you about in my full review.

... Their solid battery life

The OnePlus Buds have a 35 mAh battery in each earpiece and 430 mAh for the charging box. The manufacturer claims to deliver up to 7 hours listening time, 4.5 hours on call and a total of 30 hours with the box, which is capable of three full recharges before needing to be plugged into a USB-C port.

Thanks to Warp Charge technology, a short ten-minute charge of the OnePlus Buds in their case provides up to ten hours of listening time, while a full charge provides up to 30 hours of music playback.

I can't make a definitive statement on this as I need to subject the OnePlus Buds to a more prolonged use. But during my few days of taking it in hand, they held up to 3 days' worth of performance very easily (with the box) within the confines of a mixed-use setting (long hours of listening on an office day interspersed with short voice and video calls).

So this is a rather positive first impression on the battery life of these OnePlus Buds.