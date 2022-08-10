Android 13 arrives on OnePlus 10 Pro via OxygenOS 13 beta build

Android 13 is finally arriving on OnePlus devices starting on the OnePlus 10 Pro . The first OxygenOS 13 beta build of OnePlus brings several improvements including optimized gaming experience and refreshed design much closer to Oppo's ColorOS. Surprisingly, other OnePlus devices including the recently launched OnePlus 10T will receive the update after a few weeks or months.

TL;DR

OnePlus announces the first OxygenOS 13 beta based on Android 12.

OxygenOS 13 brings similarities to Oppo's ColorOS.

The update is available to OnePlus 10.

After revealing the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 last week, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro users are entitled to the beta version of its latest software update. It is now available in the US, Canada, and India while Europe and other regions will follow.

The OxygenOS 13 has been confirmed by OnePlus to share its codebase to the ColorOS of Oppo, thus, a lot of similarities are present especially on the UI and functions. On this build, users can take advantage of a new AI System Booster and Smart Launcher as well as added spatial audio support.

You can check the changelog of the OxygenOS 13 beta below.

【Design】 Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. 【Efficiency】 Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. 【Seamless interconnection】 Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. 【Personalization】 Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. 【Security & Privacy】 Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. 【Health & Digital wellbeing】 Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features. 【Performance optimization】 Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. 【Gaming experience】 Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

How to install the OxygenOS 13 beta

OnePlus notes that this is not a stable build, so a lot of known issues are present. But if you want to install the update, just be sure you are running on the latest OxygenOS 12 version A15. You can find the step-by-step guide from OnePlus' forum.

Are you looking to update your OnePlus device to Android 13 soon? Which features are you looking forward to trying most? Let us hear your answers.