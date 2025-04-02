Rumors about OnePlus launching a compact smartphone have been circulating for a while, with speculation that it could share design and specs with Oppo’s slim Find X8s. While nothing had been confirmed, OnePlus has now indirectly acknowledged the device’s existence along with its official name: the OnePlus 13T. This marks the return of the "T" series after a two-year hiatus.

On April 1, OnePlus joined other brands in their April Fool’s pranks by introducing a fake "Thor" hammer product that supposedly transforms objects into anything you desire. However, at the end of the video, the host shrinks a participant and then transforms into a retail box labeled ‘OnePlus 13T. ’

It even highlights a tagline of “small and powerful,” which strongly hints at a compact OnePlus device with high-end specs.

OnePlus 13T: Rumored Specs and Features

Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13T might pack an unexpectedly large 6,200 mAh battery—bigger than most flagship models, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus) and even the company's OnePlus 13 (review) and 13R (review). This impressive battery could be paired with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 13R packs a 6,000 mAh battery, larger than most flagship and mid-range smartphones. The OnePlus 13T could beat this with a 6,200 mAh battery. / © nextpit

Other rumored features include a 1.5K resolution display with an in-display fingerprint sensor for seamless unlocking. The premium design is expected to feature a glass back panel and a metal frame, giving it a sleek and durable build. Additionally, the triple-camera setup is said to be led by a 50 MP Sony Lytia sensor, which could deliver impressive photography capabilities similar to the OnePlus 13.

Based on these specs, the OnePlus 13T could compete directly with the Galaxy S25 and Xiaomi 15 (review) rather than aiming to be an ultra-thin flagship alternative like the rumored iPhone 17 Air or Galaxy S25 Edge.

OnePlus is expected to officially unveil the 13T in April, initially launching in China. There's no confirmation yet about an international release, but considering previous "T" models were sold globally, there’s a good chance this compact powerhouse will reach more markets.

Would you like to see more compact smartphones from brands like OnePlus? And what are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13T? Let us know!