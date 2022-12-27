OnePlus 11 to be launched on January 4

Now that's what I call a little surprise. Oppo subsidiary OnePlus pulled the rabbit out of the hat just before the turn of the year! While we will probably get the new OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7 in the West, there will be an official launch event in China a good month earlier.

The OnePlus 11 will be released in China a month early

While presumably everyone—including yours truly—assumed that we'd get our first official look at the OnePlus 11 at its global launch on February 7, 2023, it seems we were all sorely mistaken. Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, and founder has planned a separate launch event for his company's home country.

And it is supposed to take place as early as next week on Wednesday. Exactly on January 4, 2023, at 2:30 pm (1:30 am EST). And as befits a successful company, there is also already plenty of image and video material on the in-house channel of the social network Sina Weibo.

Most of the technical specifications have already been confirmed by the Chinese certification authority TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center). These include a 6.7-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,216 x 1,440 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate between 1 to 120 hertz. This is not a sensation, since this exact panel type is also installed in the predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

New Ear Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus 11 in the colors Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black are already available on January 4, 2023. / © OnePlus

On the top left, there is a 16-megapixel front camera in the display (punch hole) and a fast fingerprint sensor at the bottom. On the other hand, what makes for a bit of a surprise is the storage upgrade: for instance, the OnePlus 11 starts with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 4.0 storage, and as an alternative offers a whopping 16 GB of working storage and 512 GB of program storage.

The return of the Hasselblad logo and the alert switch

The community's criticism about the OnePlus 10T's missing Alert Slider and the lack of Hasselblad cooperation has apparently reached the company management. The following teaser video highlights exactly these two elements. There is a large and circular camera array with the logo of the Swedish camera expert.

Arranged in it to form a square, you will find an LED flash and three camera lenses. The first is a 50 MP main camera based on a Sony IMX890 image sensor. These are joined by a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens (IMX581) and a 32 MP RGBW telephoto zoom camera (IMX709), which offers 2x lossless magnification.