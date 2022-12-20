OnePlus 11 is fast as iPhone 14 Pro but better than Galaxy S23

OnePlus is pulling out all stops as it prepares to launch the OnePlus 11 (Pro) . While we already know that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the device, we cannot tell how this will translate to synthetic performance. Fortunately, the next Android flagship has been spotted on a benchmark repository hinting at some exciting numbers.

Unlike the upcoming Galaxy S23 which will be getting an overclocked version of Qualcomm's octa-core processor, OnePlus is opting to give the OnePlus 11 a standard configuration. In contrast, the latter comes with a main core with 3.2 GHz speed compared to 3.36 GHz on Samsung's devices.

OnePlus 11 could be faster than the Galaxy S23

Despite the reduced speed, the device was able to produce impressive numbers. Based on the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 11 has 1493 single-core and 5112 multi-core scores. Conversely, the multi-core number is higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra's output of 1521/4689 and almost matches the iPhone 14 Pro's Bionic A17.

Geekbench result of OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM / © Geekbench

However, numbers alone won't tell the real-life usage as you'll need to consider software optimizations and other parameters such as the heat dissipation features available in the device. Regardless, these numbers have notably improved coming from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which was plagued with many performance issues.

OnePlus 11 memory and price

Besides the high-end system-on-chip, the OnePlus 11 is expected to get a 5000 mAh battery with VOOC charging, up to 16GB of RAM, and a new 50 MP triple camera. The company also confirmed that the famous alert slider will return next year alongside the Hasselblad optics that was dropped on the OnePlus 10T.

As regards how much the OnePlus 11 will cost, it is safe to say that it will be positioned around the OnePlus 10 Pro's $800 price for the base model. Or if we're lucky, it will be slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 10T at $650. Likewise, we want to know how much are you willing to spend on a OnePlus flagship?