The OnePlus 10T will miss this fan-favorite feature

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10T early next month. The device is a minor step down from the OnePlus 10 Pro in some areas, but it will still be considered a flagship level device as it will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. Along with the processor, OnePlus has surprisingly confirmed that it will get rid of the well-known alert slider on the OnePlus 10T.

TL;DR

OnePlus confirmed it will remove the alert slider from OnePlus 10T.

It is not clear if future OnePlus smartphones will also miss the slider.

The OnePlus 10T is now rumored to cost less than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

On its forum, OnePlus mentioned that it will surprisingly ditch the alert slider on OnePlus 10T. The handy switch has been around for several years now and allows users to immediately turn on the silent mode to block notifications. It can also be customized with distinct functions such as shortcuts to an app.

Side photo of the OnePlus 10 Pro displaying the alert slider / © NextPit

Most fans are not happy with the recent decision of OnePlus. The company even defended its move saying that the current slider takes up a chunk of space due to its design. To further validate it, the missing slider will make room for extra antennas and fast charging components according to OnePlus. However, it's not clear if the slider will be gone entirely from the future OnePlus and Nord lineups.

OnePlus 10T pricing and specs

OnePlus is scheduled to unveil the OnePlus 10T on August 3. It is expected that it will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a triple camera module paired with a 32MP selfie, and 4800 mAh battery. Fast charging is said to be upgraded on this model with a promising 150W support. Other specifications include up to 12GB of RAM and a 256GB storage option.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Check out the OnePlus 10 Pro from Amazon. To device database

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10T was earlier rumored to cost $950. But recent leaks now suggest the phone will be in fact cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro. Now the device is estimated to retail around $600 for the base model at least in India.

Do you think having an alert slider on a smartphone is still essential today? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section below.