OnePlus 10 Ultra rumors: A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and a better camera module?

NextPit OnePlus 10 Pro Camera
Will the OnePlus Ultra incorporate a better camera module and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+? At least that's what a famous leaker claims.

As agreed, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022. Several rumors have been circulating for the past few days, but those of blogger and data engineer Yogesh Brar remain the most plausible.

In a tweet, he says that the OnePlus flagship — "currently in the testing phase" — would integrate, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a new camera incorporating a periscope telephoto lens. This one is present since 2021 at Samsung and 2019 at Huawei.

In this tweet, the leaker further indicates that the new OnePlus 10 would also potentially be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 depending on the different markets.

When it was released last March, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the OnePlus 10 Pro had made the difference, but the Hasselblad camera module had disappointed us. Would OnePlus have learned from our OnePlus 10 Pro review? We'll probably know more when it's released at the end of August.

 

Source: Yogesh Brar via Twitter

