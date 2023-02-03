OnePlus starts February with a crazy 26% off the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is starting the month of hearts with a big price reduction on its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro . The snappy device usually retails for $800 on Amazon, but the 26 percent reduction is now putting it back to $589, which is just shy from the lowest price ever recorded.

Available in both emerald forest and black color options, the configuration you will be getting with this offer is 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of storage. This setup is already generous if compared to today's standard.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $589 on Amazon and OnePlus's website. To device database

OnePlus 10 Pro is an ever-reliable daily driver or gaming smartphone

There are plenty of reasons why the OnePlus 10 Pro stands out over the competition. For starters, the device gets premium design made from combination of tough Gorilla Glass Victus and aluminum frame. Our senior editor Antoine Engels has likened the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) as one of the classiest Android hardware in the market.

More than looks, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with lots of horses. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired by the company's custom HyperBoost Gaming Engine that proves to make a difference in actual usage. This exclusive feature keeps the framerates stable, which is vital for keeping lag-free gaming sessions.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses Hasselblad optics / © NextPit

The robust battery life and fast charging capabilities of the OnePlus 10 Pro helps it a reliable daily driver or even a gaming smartphone. With a 65W charging rating, the device's juice is impressively filled up from 0 to 100% in just 34 minutes. In addition, the phone is also a sharp shooter as regards the camera department. This is thanks to the triple camera module along with Hasselblad optics only found in premium OnePlus devices.

Besides Amazon, the sale is also live on OnePlus's online store. However, OnePlus says that this crazy low price is only good until February 12. With this note, would you like to see the company extend the offer?