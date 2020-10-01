Nubia RedMagic 5S review: a diamond in the rough

Nubia, a subsidiary of ZTE, returns to the gaming smartphone scene with the RedMagic 5S. Equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144 Hz AMOLED display, 12 GB of RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 64-megapixel triple camera module, haptic-feedback triggers, and a monstrous 4,500 mAh battery, this is a powerful beast that retails for less than €600.

What I like about the Nubia RedMagic 5S...

The 144 Hz AMOLED screen

I'm not at all a fan of the recent fad of looking down on curved screens. But I do have to say that the choice of a flat AMOLED screen for the RedMagic 5S does its job pretty well when it comes to gaming sessions with this particular handset.

The 6.65-inch display does not 'suffer' from any notches or punch-holes. Instead, it retains a wide bezel up top to accommodate the front-facing camera, ensuring that immersion during gameplay remains intact. The chin is also quite prominent, but if you're used to plugging a clip-on controller onto the sides of a smartphone (in landscape mode), you'll understand why this is the superior design choice.

The 144 Hz AMOLED screen of the RedMagic 5S runs very smoothly. / © NextPit

There is also the matter of a 144 Hz refresh rate, where if you've ever tried a screen over 60 Hz, you already know that the in-game experience and during navigation is an incrementally smoother experience with the higher refresh rate. It's not something that's clearly noticeable at first glance though, but after spending some time with it, you will get used to the buttery smoothness.

The RedMagic 5S display also features a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. This means that every time you touch the screen, it will record that touch 240 times per second, even at the slightest touch of your fingers. Under day-to-day use, this is impossible to measure, but in real life, your actions will be far more responsive and accurate.

When I switched from the RedMagic 5S to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (review coming soon), I felt like my touch sensitivity in Call of Duty Mobile had decreased by 50% as the in-game touch response was "slower".

The only downside to this excellent display is its proneness to reflection which I found to be rather high, especially when I am using it outdoors or under direct sunlight. However, you will tell me that as a serious gamer, you are far happier to spend your time inside a dark room and live off a diet of pizzas and carbonated drinks. Why bother going out and exposing yourself to sunlight? It is exactly such a thought that I (unfortunately) can identify with.

The Snapdragon 865's performance

Logically, RedMagic outperforms many other smartphones out there with its Snapdragon 865 chipset. We didn't get the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ version, but the smartphone performs rather well on the graphical benchmarks compared to the ROG Phone 3 from Asus, which does come with the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

I had no problems when it comes to smoothness on any of the games that I played for this review. From FPS titles such as Call of Duty Mobile to adventure games like Sky: Children of the Light to massively multiplayer games like Eve Echoes. The most resource-hungry titles were launched with the default graphics options set to the maximum, and they all ran without any problems.

Nubia RedMagic 5S benchmark comparison: RedMagic 5S Asus ROG Phone 3 OPPO Find X2 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 7736 7724 7814 7122 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 7052 7079 6261 6613 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 9687 9833 8854 8864 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 902/3232 977 / 3324 910 / 3295 887/ 3313 PassMark Memory 27.442 28.568 35.423 27.118 PassMark disk 88.322 124.077 71.327 50.083

With smartphone gaming primarily in mind, the RedMagic 5S offers performance-boosting modes and a truly comprehensive range of customization options via the Game Boost menu. In order to do this, simply flip a small red switch in the top left corner of the smartphone and you're good to go.

You will then directly be sent to the Game Boost option. I know that it sounds really silly, but this gadget with a red Men in Black style button has had its effect on me. The Game Boost functions as a hub and doubles up as a launcher for your games, letting you customize a slew of features such as the internal fan speed, screen refresh rate, or even assigning the trigger buttons.

The red "magic" button to turn the RedMagic 5S into a pseudo portable game console. / © NextPit

The triggers are purely haptic, but their sensitivity is extremely accurate thanks to a tactile sampling rate of 320 Hz. The Game Boost also offers other options that are really cool although I would doubt that they are capable of being features that will help you clinch the deal.

For example, you can activate an aiming aid mode, which permanently displays a viewfinder on the screen. It's so handy on most FPS titles that it could look like cheating to me. But I'm not going to complain about it.

RedMagic 5S's aiming aid mode is far too effective to consider it as fair play. / © NextPit

In addition to tracking and setting CPU and other clocks, the Game Boost menu also offers a digital wellness feature that tracks your game time. Depending on your game time stats, the smartphone may suggest that you take a break. This is a somewhat abhorrent concept for any self-respecting gamer, but parents will definitely love this option nonetheless as a 'digital nanny' helps keep tabs on gaming time on this device.

The Game Boost is the main strength of the RedMagic 5S' interface. / © NextPit

As we will see below, the RedMagic 5S is not a software marvel, but the Game Boost is its most interesting and most successful software feature.

Its solid battery life

The 4,500mAh battery managed to withstand the 144Hz refresh rate and the intensive use that I put the RedMagic 5S through. The PC Mark benchmark that NextPit uses actually simulates intensive use, if not a somewhat realistic scenario, the smartphone lasted for up to 10 hours before falling below the 20% battery life remaining - all this with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

I did use the handset with the display running at 60 Hz refresh rate, and this allowed the RedMagic 5S to last for over 12 hours using the same benchmark. For practical, daily use, it ought to easily last a day and a half on a single charge even if you do use it for active gaming sessions.

With 4 or 5 hours of screen time per day on average, I never had to plug it in at the end of the day. On the other hand, the quick charge leaves a little to be desired. The 18-watt charging adapter (the 50-watt one is exclusive to the Chinese market) allows you to charge it from 20% to 100% battery life in a little more than one hour (1 hour 16 minutes).

A chassis that remains cool to the touch

That's the other great strength of the RedMagic 5S: temperature control. The cooling system in this model is "version 4.0", as Nubia calls it. The internal fan, liquid cooling tube, and graphite materials are still part of the setup as on the RedMagic 5G, but there is a new silver plate that is located on the back of the device which will facilitate heat transfer when using the Ice Dock device (a glorified name for an external fan).

I will tell you more about this device below, but you should know that it is not very useful at all. The copper foil which is located under the back plate right at the back of the smartphone has been enlarged, and the backplate is now made out of glass with some metal underneath. This makes it feel and sound slightly different from a standard glass back.

I didn't dismantle the smartphone to make sure that the cooling system is present as advertised. I also don't have the tools to measure the temperature of the smartphone during use. But overall, I've never felt it overheat as it remained cool to the touch, even after several consecutive hours of play.

Where some smartphones go through thermal throttling, which involves the deliberate slowing of performance to limit overheating, I was able to really 'abuse' the RedMagic 5S without having it break a sweat.

It's quite simply one of the most effective smartphones around when it comes to running at a cool temperature.