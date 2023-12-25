Nothing's Budget Phone (2a) Could Bring High-End Cameras

Nothing introduced the Phone (2) in July this year, which is the second smartphone that carries the unique transparent design and glyph interface of the company. While the device is a solid upgrade from the original Phone, its success was subdued by the high price tag and limited availability. The upcoming Phone (2a) could well be the cheaper option that is set to launch in early 2024.

Following the leaked image of the Phone (2a), additional details surrounding it continue to surface. Outlet Smartprix has shared the alleged other specs of the device while also confirming those from the earlier reports.

Nothing Phone (2a) display and cameras

From the looks of it, the Phone (2a) would bring a mid-range hardware offering. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1084×2412 pixels resolution, but it's unknown if there is a sort of protection like a Gorilla Glass similar to the Phone (2) we tested.

The Phone (2a) also features a familiar dual camera at the back. Accordingly, it has a primary 50 MP snapper and coupled to the 50 MP ultrawide, both sensors are supplied by Samsung. It's likely that these rear shooters are capable of 4K video recording. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32 MP camera which is a Sony IMX sensor.

Nothing Phone (2a) prototype is spotted / © Nothing

Per rumor, the Phone (2a) is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC. This is not as fast as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Phone (2), but it remains an exceptional mid-range chipset choice for gaming. The memory configuration is unclear, although the base model should get an 8 GB RAM. Lastly, the handset is tipped to feature a 5,000 mAh battery cell.

It is speculated the Nothing Phone (2a) will be announced on February 27 during the MWC in Barcelona. Additionally, it is tipped the mid-range device should hit more countries once available. It could also command less price compared to the Phone (2), possibly between $400 to $500 a pop.

What else do you want to see from the Phone (2a)? And how much are you willing to pay for it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.