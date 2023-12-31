Nothing Phone (2a) May One Up the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 in Price

Nothing could stir the mid-range smartphone market with its upcoming Phone (2a). Aside from the high-end cameras , the device's cost is now revealed, hinting that it's going to be priced competitively against many of its counterparts from the brand's competitors.

Nothing Phone (2a)'s cheaper price tag

The resident journalist and tipster of Winfuture, Roland Quandt, has posted the alleged variants of the Nothing Phone (2a) along with the pricing. Accordingly, the mid-ranger is set to be offered in 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB memory configurations with a price of sub-€400 ($440) for the base model. However, the source didn't reveal how much the latter option is going to cost.

At the same time, it's unknown if the price in the European region will also command the price of the device in other countries, especially in the USA. Currently, the more capable Nothing Phone (2) retails for $599 in the States. So with our fair guest, the Phone (2a) might be listed below $400, putting it in a better reach compared to the Google Pixel 7a (review) or Samsung Galaxy A54 (review), which cost $499 and $449, respectively.

Nothing Phone (2a) design and colors

In addition to the Phone (2a)'s price, the colors of the handset are tipped to be available in black and white finishes. Unfortunately, there is no hint of what the design or build it should carry.

Unofficial render of the Nothing Phone (2a) based on leaks. / © X/u/saaaanjjjuuu

But based on a mock-up shared by another leaker, the Phone (2a) is depicted with an overhauled transparent design coming from the Phone (2). For instance, the rear cameras are now centered at the back but with a different layout and fewer glyph lighting touches. It is also tipped the frame is made of aluminum.

As regards the specs, the Nothing Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The cameras are said to be helmed by a 50 MP primary and a 50 MP ultrawide, which are the same snapper as the Phone (2). Lastly, the device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset and should run on Android 14 OS out of the box.

The UK startup is expected to announce the Phone (2a) during the MWC 2024 in Barcelona in February next year. It's unclear if the device will be available right after the event.

What are your thoughts on the transparent design of the Nothing Phone (2a)? Is it a better take than the Phone (2)? We're eager to hear your opinion in the comments.