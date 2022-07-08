Nothing's Phone (1) specs suggest it may live up to the hype

Most of the specs of the first Nothing smartphone have emerged ahead of the official unveiling next week. Several sources—including a notable leaker—and the company itself hint that the Nothing Phone (1) may live up to the hype after all.

TL;DR

Major specs of the Nothing Phone (1) have been shared online.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature Under Display fingerprint sensor and 33W fast charging.

Nothing has already confirmed that its Phone (1) will not be released in the US.

Spotted from Nothing's official Tiktok channel is an under display (UD) fingerprint scanner of the Nothing Phone (1) being demonstrated. Based on the video clip, the in-display sensor will be placed at the bottom center. It also shows a noticeably fast unlocking gesture. More pundits now assume that the sensor will utilize ultrasonic technology similar to more expensive devices such as the Galaxy S22.

A frequent leaker on Twitter, Mukul Sharma, has shared a document opining about the mid-range phone's charging capabilities. The listing indicates that Nothing Phone (1) will sport a 33 watts fast charging through wired connection. However, it gets a little weirder as the listed adapter comes with a faster 45 watts rating, which may also mean that it will be sold separately.

Affiliate offer Nothing ear (1) Check out the Nothing Ear (1) TWS headphones from Amazon. To device database

Nothing Phone (1) pricing and specs

Other specs of the Nothing Phone (1) include a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 mAh battery, and 50MP main camera paired with a 16MP ultrawide sensor. The mid-ranger will boast up to 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, and unique Glyph interface.

In terms of pricing, the device is rumored to be priced around €470 in Europe according to an Amazon listing. Meanwhile, Nothing has already confirmed that its Phone (1) will not launch in the US.

Knowing the price and specs of Nothing Phone (1), do you think it will be worth the hype? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.