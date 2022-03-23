Nothing: How to follow The Truth event live this Wednesday

Nothing is preparing to launch a new product at an event called "The Truth" this Wednesday, March 23 at 10 am EDT, 7 am PDT. Carl Pei's brand could possibly present its first smartphone. We tell you where and how to follow Nothing's keynote live.

Will Carl Pei present a transparent smartphone, a Nothing Phone (1) this afternoon? There are also rumors about a smartwatch, rather than a phone. All we know is that Nothing's product should be powered by a Qualcomm SoC, which doesn't really narrow down the spectrum of possibilities. In any case, we'll soon know about the next Nothing product that the manufacturer teased last week.

As with the Nothing Ear (1), today's keynote is generating a lot of hype among technophiles. The true wireless earphones have sold 400,000 units since their launch last year. A success largely due to their transparent design seen as quite cool but also and especially to an excellent quality/price ratio at around $99.

If Nothing does release an Android smartphone, let's hope the manufacturer keeps the same pricing philosophy. If so, it would bring some freshness after a very hot but also very expensive beginning of 2022 with all the Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi flagships launches.