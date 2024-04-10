Hot topics

Nothing's Ear and Ear (a) Could Undercut Many ANC Earbuds in Price

NextPit Nothing Ear 2 Case Open
© nextpit
Nothing has announced that it will unveil new Ear and Ear (a) earbuds on April 18. But just a little over a week from the said date, both of the in-ear wireless headphones have been seemingly leaked revealing their design alongside the pricing details and some key specs. 

Nothing Ear are shown in a familiar design

The purported official-looking renders of the headphones are published by Android Headlines. Starting with the Ear, their exterior appears to be unchanged from their predecessors, the Ear (2) that our colleague reviewed. Primarily, they feature the same transparent stems and elliptical ear cans with replaceable ear tips and are depicted to be available in white and black colorways.

What's apparently different are the dot-matrix branding of Nothing ear without the usual numbers. This is not a big surprise as the startup already confirmed they are shifting to a new naming scheme on their future audio devices.

Nothing Ear (2024)
Nothing Ear appear to carry over the design of the Ear (2). / © Android Headlines

The outlet shared that the Nothing Ear are IP54 certified and have a rated battery life of 33 hours combined with the transparent charging case while with the earbuds has around 7 hours of endurance. However, those values are with ANC disabled, so we can expect a little shorter rating with the feature turned on.

Nothing Ear (a) get ANC feature for a cheap

Going to Nothing Ear (a), the pair share the same earbuds design in a hair-dryer form as the high-end Ear. The differences are noticeably in the new color which is shown in yellow and placements of air vents on the outside section of the stem. However, they have the same IP54 water and dust resistance rating as the flagship Ear counterpart.

Nothing Ear (a) official-looking renders
Nothing's cheaper Ear (a) do share the design with the high-end Ear. / © Android Headlines

Surprisingly, the Ear (a) are said to boast active noise-canceling function similar to the Ear, although the two in-ears could still be distinguished in audio qualities and features. Additionally, the Ear (a) are listed with a slightly better battery life of 38 hours, and they have fast charging similar to the Ear.

In terms of price, the Nothing Ear are believed to retail for €150 (~$162) in the European market while the Ear (a) will cost €100 (~$108). Nothing will reveal more details about the new wireless earbuds on April, possibly including the actual availability and pricing for other countries.

What are your thoughts on these two new pair of Nothing earbuds? Do the Ear (a) appear to be more appealing in yellow? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Source: Android Headlines

