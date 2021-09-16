Notes Android application is now free instead of $2.99

Notes is a note-taking app for Android that's far more interesting than its rather boring title suggests. The app is currently available for free on the Google Play Store instead of the regular $2.99 price tag.

This promotion for Notes on the Play Store is ONLY VALID TODAY, Thursday, September 16th.

The app contains no ads or any in-app purchases.

Notes has a 4.5 star rating out of 651 reviews on the Play Store and has been downloaded for over 50,000 times.

I know, I know, I keep harping on my note-taking apps. But my fetish with such apps sometimes leads me to find some rare gems. This is the case with Notes, whose rather minimalist title actually hides a powerful text editor as well as very practical productivity and planning functions.

You can download the Notes app from the Google Play Store.

Why is the Notes app worth checking out?

The first strength of Notes is its word processing tool. You can format the font, apply effects, change the background color, add attachments (images, files, voice notes), create task lists, the works! In short, you have a full range of features to enhance your notes.

Then comes the "productivity" section, where Notes include a calendar function to find your notes but also to assign them a reminder. You can also sort your notes out using several tabs. Notes also feature a widget to display a note, such as a shopping list, on your home screen. You can even create a shortcut for each individual note from the home screen, similar to a Post-It note.

Notes' range of features is vast and varied for productivity fans / © NextPit

Finally, there's a cloud sync feature (which is optional as you can store everything locally) as well as the ability to protect your notes with a password and your smartphone's fingerprint reader.

Notes is developed by Vitaliy Panov, who also has other utility apps to his credit. All of them have received high ratings (4 stars and above). In its privacy policy, the developer says it collects log data (IP address, device name, OS version, time and date of use) for the maintenance of the app.

The scan on the Exodus platform only reveals the presence of a non-advertising tracker for OpenTelemetry, which is an analytics and stats tool. Notes requires several permissions, such as access to storage or microphone (for voice notes). Those are pretty benign and are nothing too intrusive in my eyes. The app has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the Google Play Store based on 651 reviews and has been downloaded over 50,000 times.

What do you think of Notes? Have you downloaded the app? Which app categories are you looking out for that will be heavily discounted or free? Tell me all about it in the comments.