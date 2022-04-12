NordVPN launches antivirus feature: Use now for only $3.29 per month

NordVPN added another highlight feature for its customers. The VPN provider launched an antivirus service that protects you against cyber viruses, trackers, and malware. We will present you with the new feature and reveal how you can secure a two-year subscription with a 71% discount.

If you regularly listen to podcasts or watch YouTube videos, you probably know about the benefits of a VPN. Providers like NordVPN allow you to bypass country restrictions, surf the web more securely, and explore the streaming catalogs of faraway countries. If you trust NordVPN, you can now benefit from the new antivirus protection.

For the launch of the new antivirus feature, NordVPN is discounting its two-year subscription by a whopping 71 percent. The monthly costs are reduced to just $3.29. You can get the offer directly via the link above this paragraph. If you are still unsure, we summarize the advantages of the new antivirus feature.

Antivirus software without slowing your device

To further increase the security of its users, NordVPN has integrated an antivirus protection into its VPN software. The highlight is that the detection and defense against viruses, trackers, and malware does not work on your computer or smartphone but directly on the server. This means that malware not only does not make it to your devices, but the software also does not burden the performance of your hardware.

Using NordVPN is very easy thanks to intuitive apps / © NextPit

In addition to blocking malicious files, NordVPN also takes care of your privacy when the VPN connection is enabled and makes surfing more comfortable. Because although the VPN connection already protects you by hiding your IP address, the provider blocks trackers completely. The same happens with advertisements, which can be really aggressive on many sites or even lure you to dangerous websites.

You can see how much malware NordVPN blocks at any time in a seven-day view in the NordVPN app. In addition to reassuring your data safety, you can also better assess which sites are potentially dangerous if you are on a foreign device without a VPN. This way, the provider rounds out its security package even further.

Further NordVPN advantages remain

In addition to the new features, the usual NordVPN advantages apply when you subscribe. These include super-fast speeds for surfing and streaming, reliable apps with a foolproof operation, and convenient features such as a killswitch in the event of a VPN connection failure or Auto-Connect for fast protection in unknown networks. Read our review of NordVPN to find out how well it performs in practice.

