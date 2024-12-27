No Beta Love? One UI 7 Beta May Skip Older Galaxy Models

Samsung’s Android 15 rollout has seen delays this year, with the first One UI 7 beta arriving only recently for the Galaxy S24 series. The company is expected to release the stable version of the update in early 2025, likely coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S25. However, this compressed timeline suggests that the beta program might not extend to other Galaxy devices .

Possible Final One UI 7 Release Date

The initial One UI 7 Beta was launched for the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) in December and has now progressed to its second beta phase. According to the leaker FamilyTeas, the third beta is expected to roll out sometime this week or next. Samsung will likely follow this with two or three additional betas before releasing the public version.

S24 series OneUI 7 beta 3 will release between 30th~6th (Can be +- 2 days).



After beta 3 there'd be 2~3 more beta builds at max.



S23/22/21/A series won't have any beta program.



Stable rollout schedule will be announced at unpacked, 22nd Jan (most probably Feb 1st~2nd week). — NMPS (@FamilyTaes) December 24, 2024

No One UI 7 Beta for Older Galaxy Devices?

The leaker also claims, which seems to cite an internal source, that Samsung has no plans to extend the One UI 7 Beta to older flagship models like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21. Similarly, mid-range devices in the Galaxy A series are reportedly excluded from the beta program. This means these devices will likely jump straight from One UI 6.1 to the stable One UI 7 once it is finalized.

Samsung’s foldable lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), and their predecessors like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, remains unmentioned. With less than a month to go until the anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, the chances for these models to receive the beta appear slim.

Unlike One UI 6, which had a more extensive beta rollout covering older Galaxy flagships, the One UI 7 Beta program seems significantly narrower. This limited testing scope raises concerns about Samsung’s ability to gather user feedback from a diverse range of devices, potentially affecting the quality of the final build.

One UI 7 features updated Lock Screen and Notification and Quick Settings Panel / © Samsung Spain

If Samsung relies solely on internal testing for devices outside the beta program, it risks missing out on valuable user insights, which could impact the stability and performance of the Android 15 update.

One UI 7 promises a significant overhaul to the user interface and introduces new features, including system-level changes and AI-driven tools. While these enhancements sound promising, the restricted beta availability makes it harder to predict how smoothly the stable update will roll out across Samsung’s extensive lineup.

Can Samsung ensure a seamless Android 15 rollout even with such a limited beta program? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!