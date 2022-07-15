Your Next Career Move Starts Here - Jobbio and NextPit enter partnership

There is a new item in the NextPit navigation bar and new widgets can be found in several places on our site. It's all about jobs. The background is a partnership NextPit has now entered into with Jobbio's Amply Network. The goal here is to connect companies with top candidates.

Everyone knows we are living in crazy times right now. While the world is currently talking about a severe economic crisis, there are millions of unfilled jobs everywhere. Companies are desperately searching for suitable, capable people and finding it endlessly difficult to fill open positions (speaking of which, are you by any chance looking for a tech editor job right now...?).

Here at NextPit, there are millions of readers every month. Statistically alone, there should be a lot of people who stumble across new, exciting positions on NextPit.

Jobbio probably sees it that way, too. Their CEO, Stephen Quinn, says of our partnership: "NextPit is the only online trade magazine covering the digital lifestyle sector in Europe and is published in six different languages. We are excited to bring our expertise in recruitment platforms, particularly in attracting passive talent, and look forward to this new strategic partnership with NextPit."

Why Jobbio?

One or two readers may be wondering, "What is passive talent anyway?". Good question! There are both the people who actively look for a new job, and then scour major job search engines for new opportunities, for example. Or just as likely, people who stumble across a job posting by accident.

Here's what they look like: The Jobbio widgets on the NextPit homepage. But also try the direct search in our navigation / © NextPit

Together with Jobbio and their Amply network, we want to achieve exactly that, namely to present NextPit readers with exciting jobs again and again, without being annoying or intrusive. The Amply network has access to thousands of vacancies from almost every sector, in different cities and from smaller to very large companies.

Or maybe you are proactively looking for a new job? If you want to actively search for open positions, you will find "Jobs" in our navigation. Here you can search specifically for suitable jobs for you. Maybe you will also find our vacancies at NextPit—did we mention that we are currently looking for online editors?