NextPit Deals: Get the premium Bose QuietComfort 35 II for only $199.00

It is no secret that Bose makes some of the best headphones around. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II were for many years the best Noise-Cancelling headphones money could buy.

It may have been a long time since their launch back in 2017, but these headphones manage to stand the test of time and for good reason. They are comfortable, their ANC is arguably one of the best and their sound quality is simply put, superb. Thanks to their age, we managed to find them at a very nice 43% discount on Amazon.

Why choose the Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Simple, robust design / © NextPit by Irina Efremova

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have been one of the best headphones in the market for five years now. They are such a good pair of headphones that even their successors, the equally excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 were not able to eclipse them.

This comes down to the fact that the QuietComfort 35 II has exceptional sound reproduction, accompanied by one of the best ANC implementations that basically set the standard for future ANC products. While advancements in the technology have been made, it is difficult to say that their implementation is no longer relevant.

Another thing that makes the Bose QuietComfort 35 II so attractive is their comfortable design. For their size, they are very lightweight, with exceptional materials and robust construction. Bose also managed to fit 20 hours of battery life in that package, something truly impressive for 2017 for their weight category.

Compact so they can travel with you anywhere / © NextPit by Irina Efremova

The proprietary technology Bose is using in the QuietComfort 35 II does not stop at ANC capabilities, but extends to calls as well. With this headset, your callers will always be able to hear you, no matter the situation. But the pros don't end here; Even if you have nobody to call, like the editor, you can always have a comfortable chat with your Virtual Assistant. The Bose support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

