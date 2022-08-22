See what the next Bose true wireless headphones look like

TL;DR

Roland Quandt leaked the official renderings via WinFuture.

This new model should be more compact and offer a longer autonomy of six hours.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II have not yet been officially announced by Bose.

The famous leaker Roland Quandt has published a series of official renderings via WinFuture that give us a first look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These true wireless in-ear headphones have not yet been officially announced by Bose but we can expect a high-end product that performs well in terms of active noise reduction (ANC), in particular.

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds design © Bose, Renders: Roland Quandt/ Winfuture

Visually, no big changes are to be noted when looking at the leaked visuals. WinFuture states in its article that the headphones should offer a more compact form factor than on previous generations. It must be said that Bose headphones are still among the largest in this price range.

The leak also claims that the Bose QuietComfort II should have a battery life of six hours on a single charge. But that's without specifying whether it's battery life with or without ANC enabled. According to Roland Quandt, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are expected to be priced at $299 in the US, which is $20 more expensive than the previous model.

No official information is available at this time. The price and the launch date on the European market are not yet known.

What do you think of the design of these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II?