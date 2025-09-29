Xiaomi is one of the Android brands accelerating its Android 16 rollout. Following the announcement of HyperOS 3.0 last month, which is based on Android 16, the company has now revealed the full list of smartphones and tablets, including models from Redmi and Poco, that will receive the major OS update.

The company launched several smartphones last week, headlined by the Xiaomi 17 Pro. But beyond the new hardware lineup, we also learned more exciting details about the HyperOS 3.0 rollout.

First Devices to Receive HyperOS 3.0

HyperOS 3.0 will begin rolling out this October to a select group of devices, including the newly announced Xiaomi 15T series, the flagship Xiaomi 15 (Pro) and 15 Ultra, as well as mid-range models like the Redmi Note 14 Pro, Poco X7, and Poco F7 (Ultra review). Tablet support will start with the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad Mini.

Xiaomi will roll out HyperOS 3.0 beginning in October 2025 / © Xiaomi

For wearables, the Xiaomi Watch S4 and the Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition have already started receiving the update. This will expand to the Smart Band 10 Ceramic and standard models, although no exact date has been confirmed for those.

More Devices Coming in November and December

More devices are scheduled to receive HyperOS 3.0 in November and December. These include the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Redmi Note 13, Redmi 13, Redmi 14C, Redmi 15 4G, and Redmi Pad 2. Under the Poco sub-brand, the Poco F6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, Poco M6 Pro, and Poco M7 are also included.

From December through March, the remainder of the flagship, mid-range, and budget devices will follow. These include the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 13T series, and Xiaomi 12T Pro. The Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 13, Redmi 15 5G, and Redmi 15C are also part of this release window.

Devices Not Receiving HyperOS 3.0

It remains unclear why the standard Xiaomi 12T is not included, especially considering it launched alongside the 12T Pro. A more notable omission is the Redmi 12 and Redmi 12 Pro, which have reached the end of their major OS update support but will continue to receive security patches for another year.

What’s New in HyperOS 3.0?

HyperOS 3.0 brings meaningful changes in both visual design and performance. The UI introduces Super Island, Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island, which supports real-time and dynamic content overlays around the punch-hole camera. New lock screen and wallpaper styles are also included, with AI-generated options available.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 introduces a refreshed UI and optimizations for faster and more efficient system and gaming. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi claims HyperOS 3.0 delivers up to 30 percent faster performance. Large-screen devices like tablets are gaining support for ultra-low latency and pressure-sensitive styluses and pens.

AI enhancements are also a major focus, with features like HyperAI Writing, real-time transcription, and subtitle generation included.

Which Xiaomi device do you own? Is it on the list? Let us know in the comments.