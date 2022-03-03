MWC 2022 | Day three recap: The B-side of the Barcelona show!

We have reached the end of another Mobile World Congress. After the cancellation of the show in 2019 and a return marked by doubts in 2021, the Barcelona fair already shows signs of losing its relevance. Because of this, the third day of MWC 2022 was marked by very little news. Thus, my colleague Benjamin Lucks and I went out into the halls of the show to enjoy a bit of the B-side of the event.

Before saying goodbye to this year's edition, we still had time to enjoy some important experiences at this kind of event. One of them is to talk to companies that produce accessories for smartphones that still manage to surprise with their creativity. One of them is IMStick, which produces a type of stand to attach to the back of the smartphone and use the phone standing or hanging. Besides this, the color and theme options are very creative.

Another cool experience was riding a virtual simulator roller coaster. This type of product is not new, but with the hype around the Metaverse, knowing that many companies are bringing these simulators into our homes is exciting. In fact, I am very curious to see what MWC 2023 has in store for us in this regard.

Day three recaps: See you in 2023!

In our recap video of the third day of MWC 2022, we show you some of the robots that were at the show - unfortunately we missed the Boston Dynamics presentation, but luckily Xiaomi's Cyberdog decided to wake up from its charging sleep. We also got a chance to see the bartender robot in action and more.

Check out a summary of the third and final day of the show for the NextPit team: