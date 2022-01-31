MWC 2022 | Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo: Which brands will be present at the Barcelona show?

While waiting for MWC 2022, NextPit explains everything you need to know about the Barcelona tech show. What is the Mobile World Congress? When will MWC 2022 take place and which brands, among them Samsung, Xiaomi or Oppo, will be present in Barcelona to unveil their new products.

What is the MWC in Barcelona?

The Mobile World Congress or simply MWC is one of the biggest tech shows in the world. It is held every year in February in Barcelona. Contrary to the other big shows like the CES in Las Vegas or the IFA in Berlin, the MWC has the particularity to be only dedicated to the innovation in the mobile field. Thus, many major brands take advantage of the show to present their latest product and service innovations.

Despite the fact that in recent years, major manufacturers are increasingly presenting their products in dedicated events, the MWC remains a must for all those interested in smartphones, tablets and more. But it must be admitted that the organization remains on two consecutive years very complicated in the face of the health crises.

The MWC 2021 was held in person, but was shifted from February to June with many cancellations as that of Google. And the 2020 edition before it was simply cancelled.

When and where will the MWC 2022 be held?

MWC 2022 will be held from February 28 to March 3, 2022, in Barcelona as it has been every year since 2006 and at least until 2023. The show is held in the Fira Gran Via, the premises of the Barcelona Trade Fair. Last year, the GSMA, the organization of the MWC, reported that 120,000 people attended MWC 2021, 20,000 of which were physical.

The event starts officially on Monday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. CST with Honor's conference, which is expected to announce a global product launch. The show is open to the public and the ticket prices start at 700 euros. However, it is worth remembering that the days preceding the fair will already have events dedicated to the press.

But in any case, in order for you not to miss anything, we will keep you informed of all the news related to the show on our homepage. You can also check the official agenda of the event.

MWC 2022: The brands that will participate in the show

In this section, we have listed only the manufacturers that have officially, or at least publicly, confirmed their presence at MWC 2022.

Honor

Honor will hold a keynote titled "The Power of Magic" on February 28 at 9AM CET (3AM EST) and is expected to present new products, including probably a new series of smartphones. On Honor's website, the time is indicated as 1PM CET (7AM EST). But we prefer to rely on the schedule of the show organization.

Do you feel that in the air? It’s #ThePowerofMagic! Save the date for our official launch on February 28, you don’t want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/I3knftLUbc — HONOR (@Honorglobal) January 27, 2022

As a reminder, the company recently presented the Magic V in China, so we could see a global launch.

Huawei

Huawei is losing momentum, but will nevertheless be present at MWC 2022. The Chinese giant will organize several conferences under the slogan "Lighting up the future".

According to Android Gadget, the manufacturer should present the Mate X3, as announced by its president, Derek Yu during an interview broadcast on a Romanian media. On the other hand, Huawei recently presented the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in Europe, so it's very unlikely that it will present the P60 already. You can read the brand's official invitation for its MWC event directly on its official website.

Xiaomi

We still don't know Xiaomi's plans for MWC 2022. The manufacturer has not communicated on its possible presence for the moment. Obviously, we are waiting for its last flagship range with the Xiaomi 12 which has already been announced in China. But nothing says that Xiaomi will not organize its own launch event. However, the manufacturer has confirmed its participation in MWC 2022 to TechRadar.

Oppo

Oppo has also confirmed its participation in MWC 2022. A spokesperson for the brand stated that Oppo will be present at MWC 2022 and will showcase its latest innovations in Barcelona.

The company could showcase its new flagship smartphones there, the Find X4 Pro, X4 Neo and X4 Lite. The Find X4 Pro will be the brand's new flagship. It should offer a technical sheet worthy of its rank with notably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an AMOLED LTPO 2.0 screen. The main novelty would be the camera with the integration of the MariSilicon X, a NPU supposed to improve image quality.

Nokia

Nokia will be present at the MWC 2022 as we can see on its official website. In Barcelona, the brand will come to break the boundaries, as announced by the slogan "Breaking boundaries in Barcelona".

However, do not expect any product announcement. Indeed, the announcements should be about networking solutions.

Realme

The young Chinese brand will be at MWC as mentioned by the GSMA on its official website. Realme could present its new flagship in Europe, the Realme GT 2 Pro.

With this smartphone launched in China in early January, Realme wanted to offer its first real flagship and the bet is successful. The smartphone stands out for its allegedly eco-friendly design, its solid technical specifications and its aggressive price.

MWC 2022: Brands that have cancelled their presence or have not yet confirmed it

In this section are listed the manufacturers that have either officially confirmed that they will not be physically present (and therefore only virtually), that they will not be present at all or those who simply have not yet communicated about their possible participation in MWC 2022.

Sony

For the third year in a row, Sony has declared that it will not be present at MWC.The GSMA responded by saying it was surprised by the announcement as the Japanese giant has not participated in the show since 2019:

The GSMA was surprised to see Sony's announcement about MWC22 in Barcelona given that the company had not planned to participate in the show anyway. Sony has not exhibited at MWC since 2019 due to strategic business decisions made by the company.

OnePlus

The manufacturer has not communicated on its possible presence at this time. With the recent launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, we're eagerly awaiting the launch in Europe. But it is just as likely that the manufacturer will hold a dedicated event to launch its new flagship in Europe. Especially since its absorption by Oppo, it's hard to see OnePlus having its own booth at MWC 2022, launch or not.

Samsung

Samsung has not yet announced its participation in MWC 2022. Last year, the Korean manufacturer presented its new OS for smartwatch, One UI Watch.

For this edition, we do not expect much from the brand since it has already presented the Galaxy S21 FE, and we know that its new flagships will be launched in the near future. We know that its new flagships, the Galaxy S22, will be presented at a dedicated event on February 9. It could be that we will see the new Galaxy A, which is very unlikely, or the Galaxy Tab S8, which Samsung recently showed by mistake.

Lenovo

Lenovo has confirmed that it will not attend this edition of the MWC due to the still unstable health situation. The brand should however participate via a virtual event as seen in the teaser published on the official website and in a statement published on Twitter:

MWC UPDATE: Due to the ongoing trends surrounding COVID, Lenovo’s activation at MWC 2022 will be fully virtual. — Lenovo Stories & News (@LenovoNews) January 25, 2022

Asus

Asus has confirmed to TechRadar that it will not participate in MWC 2022. The brand's last participation was in 2018. On the other hand, it would be very surprising if any of the brand's upcoming smartphones, the Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6 were to be introduced at MWC 2022. The manufacturer's launch schedule is not really aligned with the Barcelona tech show.

Google

The Montain View company was not present last year. It is therefore unlikely to participate this year. Google presented its flagships, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the end of last year and its next event should be the Google IO 2022, during which it will present Android 13.

Motorola

For the moment, Motorola has not yet communicated on its possible presence at the show. We know that the manufacturer is currently working on its Razr 3, but this should not be released before September 2022 according to current rumors.

As for the other brands such as Vivo, TCL, Alcatel or ZTE, no official announcement has been made yet. If a new brand confirms its presence at MWC 2022, we will keep you informed.

What are you expecting from MWC 2022? Which manufacturers are you watching closely?