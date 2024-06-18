Motorola is now teasing the arrival of its next-gen foldable smartphones . The Lenovo-owned company published a short clip that shows the silhouette of two clamshell smartphones, which are likely the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) and successors to the Razr (2023) duo we reviewed . It also reveals the planned unveiling on June 25.

The material only showcases the side portions of the two foldable handsets as well as the colorways, which are seem to compose of seven finishes. While little details can be made of those, previous leaks already revealed major changes in tow.

Motorola Razr+ (2024) specs

Based on the renders and specs that surfaced earlier, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is featuring a larger cover display, which is now measured at 4-inch diagonally. While the 6.9-inch folding screen is retained, the refresh rate has gone faster for up to 165 Hz. It's also getting upgrades in the imaging front with a 50 MP primary sensor and 50 MP telephoto headlining the rear camera setup.

Motorola's Razr+ (2024) or Razr 50 Ultra (non-US model) has an edge-to-edge cover display. / © X/u/evleaks

The chipset was one of the biggest gripes in the Razr+ from last year, and Motorola has seemingly heard the complaints. The upcoming Razr+ is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a slightly underclocked variation of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Memory configurations include 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB options.

A bigger battery capacity at 4,000 mAh is expected as well, up 200 mAh from the predecessor. There will be fast charging, but it's unclear if this will be faster than the current 30-watt rating.

Motorola Razr (2024) specs

As for the more affordable Razr (2024), its cover display will see a big upgrade from 1.5-inch to 3.6-inch wide. It will share the same inner screen as the more premium Razr+. It will also see its primary camera changed to 50 MP from 64 MP, but it is keeping the familiar 13 MP ultra-wide snapper.

Internally, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC that should offer substantial better performance than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It will bring a slightly smaller 8 GB RAM while still paired with an on-board 256 GB storage.

A render of the Motorola Razr (2024) or Razr 50 (non-US) that shows a larger cover display. / © X/u/evleaks

Despite the beefier hardware, there is chatter both Motorola Razr and Razr+ in 2024 will command the same pricing as their predecessors. In reference, the current generation Motorola flip phones retail for $700 and $1,000, respectively.

We don't need to wait for too long to confirm all these details though. The announcement is set next Tuesday on June 25 which is believed for the US and China markets. It is yet to be revealed a wider launch will follow immediately.

Nonetheless, it's interesting to see Motorola's timing as it will put the launch of the Razr (2024) ahead of the supposed Unpacked event in July where Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Affiliate offer Motorola Razr (2023)

What do you think of these changes in the new Razr foldable? Are they worthy? Let's hear your thoughts.