Motorola Edge Pro (2023): Price increase for Moto's flagship

Motorola officially presented the Motorola X40 in its home country China in mid-December, and it will be slightly modified and presented again as Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Now February is just around the corner, at the end of which MWC 2023 in Barcelona will follow and we will probably see the Motorola Edge+ 2023 (Edge 40 Pro in Europe). Confused? They are mostly the same smartphone.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 will probably arrive at MWC 2023

Not only Xiaomi has the high art of smartphone deception. Because basically, I can't think of any other name for the "relabeling" of individual phones depending on the country of sale. Just yesterday, this spectacle was once again proven with the Poco X5 aka Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.

Now Lenovo's subsidiary Motorola is proving its acquired skills and will soon present us with the Motorola Edge+ 2023, which is visually and also technically the Moto X40 presented in China in mid-December, or the Edge 40 Pro in Europe, go figure.

Oh - to make it a bit more complicated: actually also a slightly modified and carbon-wrapped Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, which in turn was presented at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. A Moto X40 Pro would then have to become a Motorola Edge Ultra 2023 (Edge 40 Ultra in Europe?), but we are not there yet. However, you can take a look at the review of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But back to the here and now: The technical specs of the Motorola Edge+ 2023 (Edge 40 Pro/Moto X40) are quickly mentioned since they have been confirmed by "Appuals".

We can expect a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+). The maximum refresh rate of 165 hertz is more reminiscent of a gaming smartphone. However, there are no shoulder buttons on the side, but there is a 60-megapixel front-facing camera that can also record 4K videos when needed.

The Moto X40 will be available globally as Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Probably at MWC 2023 and a bit more expensive! / © Motorola

On the back, the Motorola Edge+ 2023 offers us a triple camera on the top left within a square-shaped camera array. The main camera is an optically stabilized 50 MP image sensor with a size of 1/1.55 inches and an aperture of f/1.9. This is accompanied by a maximum field of view of 117 degrees for ultra-wide-angle shots, also with 50 megapixels. The trio is rounded off with a 12 MP telephoto camera that offers a 2x lossless (optical) zoom.

The necessary performance is provided by the currently fastest Qualcomm processor, which would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at this point. And it does not leave home without an Adreno 740 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit). Globally, the Motorola Edge+ 2023/40 Pro will only be shipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In return, however, it already comes with fast LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 flash memory.

Price and availability of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro

According to the source, the IP68-certified and 161.2 x 74 x 8.6 millimeter Moto flagship will come to the west in the black and blue colors with a 4,600 mAh strong battery, as well as a 125-watt TurboPower power supply, according to sources, the flagship will arrive in Europe 50 euros more expensive than the current Edge 30 Pro (Edge+ 2022 in the US). So it may be a good time to shop for last year's model: