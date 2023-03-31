Motorola's Edge Series (2023) Flagship Specs and Pictures are Revealed

Motorola might be close to launching its 2023 flagship Edge lineup for the global market as detailed specifications and pictures of the device have surfaced on the World Wide Web. While the US-bound model will continue to bear the Edge+ moniker, the rest of the globe could see a different branding under the Edge 40 Pro.

A set of images of the alleged Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been shared by frequent Twitter leaker SnoppyTech. Based on the materials, the flagship Android phone will be a complete copycat of the Moto X40 for China that was unveiled in December last year. With this note, you can expect a minor departure from the design of Edge+ (2022) or Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 (Edge 40 Pro) technical specs

As supplemented by the leaker, the front houses a 6.7-inch OLED panel with curved edges. The refresh rate is being upgraded from 144 Hz to 165 Hz while the FHD+ resolution is unchanged. It's unclear what is the Gorilla Glass protection on top, but we'd hope it could be a drastic change from Gorilla Glass 3.

Powering the upcoming Motorola device is Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is also found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) and OnePlus 11 we reviewed. What's mated with the efficient processor is 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. The battery is apparently reduced to 4600 mAh battery but the charging is now faster at 125 W through the USB-C port.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 or Edge 40 Pro's Design / © Twitter/u/SnoppyTech

As for the camera, the same rear triple module is fitted on a square island, partially resembling the housing of Edge 30 Neo. There is a wide 50MP main taking the helm along with a 50 MP ultrawide, both are similar to last year's. The newcomer, however, is the 12 MP telephoto that is replacing the 2 MP depth sensor. There are no words about the selfie sensor, but it is likely they are keeping the 60 MP snapper found in the Chinese version.

And in case you're wondering, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) or Edge 40 Pro will run on Android 13 OS. Motorola has not announced any plans regarding the software policy in its devices slated to be released this year.

What do you think of the purported specs of Motorola's Edge series (2023)? Should Motorola price it the same as the 2022 model at $899? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.